Opening Bell: BSE Sensex Opens Flat, NSE Nifty50 Holds Above 24,400; 50+ Q4 Earnings In Focus

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Tuesday, May 6, tracking positive momentum despite mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex rose 54.49 points or 0.07% to 80,851.33, while the NSE Nifty gained 25.60 points or 0.10% to trade at 24,486.75 in early trade. Market breadth was positive, with 1,380 stocks advancing, 740 declining, and 151 remaining unchanged on the NSE.



Among the top Nifty gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), SBI Life Insurance, ONGC, Hindalco, and Hero MotoCorp. On the flip side, Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Sun Pharma, Titan Company, and Maruti Suzuki led the list of losers.

Stocks such as Coforge, M&M, and Paras Defence are expected to remain in focus today, riding on a mix of earnings announcements, investment plans, order wins, and leadership changes.



Earnings Today: 50+ Companies Including Paytm, Bank of Baroda & BSE

The ongoing Q4 earnings season is heating up, with over 50 companies slated to report results today. Key names to watch include Bank of Baroda, One 97 Communications (Paytm), BSE Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).





On Monday, Indian benchmarks registered strong gains, with the Sensex closing nearly 295 points higher, reaching its highest level for 2025, powered by robust foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a sharp decline in global crude oil prices.

Wall Street Ends Lower After Record Rally

In the US, markets lost momentum on Monday, ending a nine-day rally — the longest for the S&P 500 since 2004. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.2%. The pullback was largely attributed to profit-taking and concerns around valuation levels.