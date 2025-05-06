Opening Bell: BSE Sensex Opens Flat, NSE Nifty50 Holds Above 24,400; 50+ Q4 Earnings In Focus

Updated May 6th 2025, 09:38 IST
Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Tuesday, May 6, tracking positive momentum despite mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex rose 54.49 points or 0.07% to 80,851.33, while the NSE Nifty gained 25.60 points or 0.10% to trade at 24,486.75 in early trade. Market breadth was positive, with 1,380 stocks advancing, 740 declining, and 151 remaining unchanged on the NSE.
Among the top Nifty gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), SBI Life Insurance, ONGC, Hindalco, and Hero MotoCorp. On the flip side, Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Sun Pharma, Titan Company, and Maruti Suzuki led the list of losers.
Stocks such as Coforge, M&M, and Paras Defence are expected to remain in focus today, riding on a mix of earnings announcements, investment plans, order wins, and leadership changes.
Earnings Today: 50+ Companies Including Paytm, Bank of Baroda & BSE
The ongoing Q4 earnings season is heating up, with over 50 companies slated to report results today. Key names to watch include Bank of Baroda, One 97 Communications (Paytm), BSE Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).
Previous Close
On Monday, Indian benchmarks registered strong gains, with the Sensex closing nearly 295 points higher, reaching its highest level for 2025, powered by robust foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a sharp decline in global crude oil prices.
Wall Street Ends Lower After Record Rally
In the US, markets lost momentum on Monday, ending a nine-day rally — the longest for the S&P 500 since 2004. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.2%. The pullback was largely attributed to profit-taking and concerns around valuation levels.
Asian Markets Mixed Amid Trade Optimism and Dollar Weakness
Asian markets showed mixed trends on Tuesday as investors weighed ongoing trade developments between the US and Asia-Pacific economies, along with the recent strengthening of regional currencies on the back of a declining dollar.
In China, stocks resumed trading post-Labor Day holidays, with the CSI 300 Index rising 0.61% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index up 0.55%, following signs of a more conciliatory tone between Washington and Beijing on trade issues.
However, China’s Caixin services PMI fell to a seven-month low of 50.7 in April, from 51.9 in March, signaling softening growth in the services sector.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.14%, while Japanese and South Korean markets remained shut for public holidays.
