Opening Bell: Dalal Street Bleeds Red—Sensex, Nifty Open Gap-Down Amid India-Pakistan Escalation

Opening Bell: Markets Open Lower Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Market breadth remained weak, with 2,014 shares declining, 327 advancing, and 71 remaining unchanged on the NSE. The sudden dip in investor confidence is being attributed to serious military tensions between India and Pakistan, which overshadowed positive cues from global markets.



Among the key gainers on the Nifty were Titan Company, L&T, Bharat Electronics, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, while Power Grid Corporation, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, and Asian Paints led the losers’ pack.



Yesterday’s Close: Geopolitical Fears Trigger Sell-Off

The markets had already shown signs of nervousness on Thursday. The Sensex closed lower by 412 points, or 0.51%, ending the session at 80,334.81. The Nifty too failed to sustain intraday gains, as heavy selling emerged in banking, FMCG, and auto stocks.



The second half of Thursday’s session saw heightened volatility as news broke of military action along the India-Pakistan border.



"On the weekly expiry day, the benchmark Nifty index remained confined within a narrow range during the first half of the session. However, a sharp sell-off emerged in the latter half after news broke about escalating tensions between India and Pakistan,” said Sudeep Shah, Deputy VP & Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. “As a result, the index slipped below the 24,300 mark, ending the day with a loss of 0.58%.”



India Pakistan

According to reports, explosions rocked the city of Jammu late Thursday, attributed to drone and missile strikes by Pakistan's military, allegedly targeting Indian defence sites in Jammu, Srinagar, Pathankot, and Amritsar. Indian air defence systems intercepted the attacks and also reportedly neutralised a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore.



"Considering the gap-down opening, the zone of 23,890-23,870 will act as immediate support for the index. If the index slips below the 23,870 level, then the next crucial support is placed at the 23,700 level," Shah noted.



Wall Street’s Gains Fail to Lift Indian Sentiment

Despite sharp gains in US markets overnight, Indian equities remained under pressure. On Thursday, all three major Wall Street indices closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, the S&P 500 gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite also ended in the green, albeit below its intraday high.



Investor optimism in the US was fueled by President Donald Trump’s announcement of a trade agreement framework with the UK.



The deal includes tariff reductions on British vehicles and the exemption of certain steel and aluminium imports. In return, the UK agreed to reduce its tariffs on American goods from 5.1% to 1.8%.



“Some will be much higher because they have massive trade surpluses,” Trump said, signaling that the 10% base tariff will remain for most British imports.

