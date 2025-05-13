Opening Bell: Markets Open Flat After 2,900 Point BSE Sensex Rally, NSE Nifty50 Around 24,900

Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday, May 13, despite strong global cues and a historic market surge the previous day. The Nifty 50 was up 14.20 points, or 0.06%, at 24,938.90, while the Sensex edged up 18.26 points, or 0.02%, to 82,448.16 during early trade.



Market breadth remained positive in the opening session with 1,638 stocks advancing, 634 declining, and 145 unchanged.



Top gainers on the Nifty included Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bharat Electronics, IndusInd Bank, and Cipla, while the laggards were Infosys, Hindalco, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra, and Eternal.



Despite today’s lukewarm open, sentiment remains upbeat thanks to a broad-based rally seen on Monday.



Nifty, Sensex Clock Biggest One-Day Gain Since 2021

On Monday, May 12, Indian equity markets witnessed a powerful surge, buoyed by positive geopolitical developments and global relief over trade tensions.

The Sensex soared 2,975 points (3.74%) to close at a record 82,429.90, while the Nifty 50 jumped 865.90 points (3.61%) to finish at 24,873.90. This marked the biggest single-day gain since February 1, 2021, and the highest close in over seven months for both indices.



A series of positive triggers helped fuel the surge:

Progress in the US-China trade deal,

A ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, and

Overall positive cues from global markets.

“A series of positive developments, including progress on the US-China trade deal and easing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, propelled the markets to soar sharply on Monday,” said Sudeep Shah, Deputy VP and Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.



On technical charts, Nifty formed a sizeable bullish candle, indicating strong buying interest and participation across sectors.



Sector Snapshot: Nifty IT, Realty, Metal Lead Gains

The Monday rally was broad-based, with all sectoral indices ending in the green, showcasing widespread investor participation.

Nifty IT stood out as the top performer with a massive 6.7% gain.

Nifty Realty followed with a 5.93% surge, and

Nifty Metal added 5.86%.

Other sectors, including Energy, Financial Services, and Private Banks gained over 3% each.



The only underperformer was Pharma, which remained mostly flat, up just 0.15%.

Top Gainers on BSE:

Infosys: +7.67%

HCL Tech: +5.97%

Tata Steel: +5.64%

TCS: +5.42%

Tech Mahindra: +5.36%

Other notable gainers included ICICI Bank, Reliance, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finance, all of which rallied more than 4%.





“Considering the current chart structure, the index is likely to continue its northward journey and test the level of 25,000, followed by 25,180 in the short term. On the downside, the zone of 24,770–24,750 will act as immediate support,” Shah added.



For the Sensex, the short-term resistance is seen at 83,000–83,600, with support around 81,800–81,900.



Notable Losers:

Sun Pharma: -3.14%

IndusInd Bank: -3.38%

India-Pakistan Ceasefire Calms Nerves

A key factor that helped propel domestic equities was the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan after recent cross-border tensions escalated in the wake of a terror attack in Pahalgam.





The move restored confidence in investors who had been cautious amid rising geopolitical volatility.

US Wall Street Surges on US -China Trade Breakthrough

Global sentiment was also boosted by an overnight rally in U.S. markets after the U.S. and China reportedly reached a breakthrough in trade talks, significantly reducing the risk of further tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,160.72 points, or 2.81%, to close at 42,410.10.

The S&P 500 gained 3.26% to end at 5,844.19, now just 0.6% down YTD.

The Nasdaq Composite led the rally with a 4.35% gain, closing at 18,708.34.



“US equities witnessed a strong rebound on Monday after reports of a major US-China trade agreement lifted investor sentiment,” noted Shah. “The deal signaled a significant rollback of tariffs between the two nations, boosting hopes for global economic stability.”



Technology stocks with major China exposure — including Tesla and Apple — saw some of the strongest gains on the Nasdaq.



Asian Markets Mixed Despite Wall Street Euphoria

While Wall Street's gains were impressive, Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday, indicating cautious optimism.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.4% and the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 2.43%, a reversal from Monday’s uptrend.

Mainland China's CSI 300 was largely flat.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.73%, while the Topix index rose 1.24%.

South Korea’s Kospi added 0.25%, and Kosdaq gained 1.14%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.56%.