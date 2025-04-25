Opening Bell: Nifty Around 24,300, Sensex Opens Flat| Q4 Earnings In Focus

The Indian stock market opened on a steady note Thursday, April 25, 2025, after facing selling pressure in the previous session. The Nifty 50 started at 24,336.90, up 90.20 points or 0.37%, while the BSE Sensex rose 266.79 points or 0.33% to trade at 80,068.22.



Investors are keeping a close eye on corporate earnings, with heavyweight companies such as Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, RBL Bank, and Tata Technologies scheduled to release their Q4 FY24 results today.



Market Recap: Indices Break 7-Day Winning Streak

On April 24, 2025, the domestic equity benchmarks ended lower, snapping a seven-session winning streak. The BSE Sensex dropped 315.06 points or 0.39%, closing at 79,801.43, while the Nifty 50 declined 82.25 points or 0.34% to settle at 24,246.70.



The losses were driven primarily by escalating tensions between India and Pakistan , which spooked investor sentiment. The Indian government’s actions—including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, and the closure of the Attari land transit post—followed a horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians lost their lives.









The market breadth was mixed: out of 2,930 stocks traded, 1,404 advanced, 1,441 declined, and 85 remained unchanged. A total of 13 stocks hit 52-week highs, while 42 fell to 52-week lows. Notably, 117 stocks were locked in upper circuit limits and 39 hit the lower circuit.



Read More

Q4 Results 2025: RIL, MOFSL Among 39 Companies To Announce Q4 Earnings



Top Gainers:

IndusInd Bank: +3.24%

UltraTech Cement: +1.77%

Tata Motors: +1.26%



Top Loser:

Hindustan Unilever: -4.00%



Sectoral Performance:

Nifty Pharma: +1.08%

Nifty Media: +0.14%

Nifty FMCG: -1.06%

Nifty Realty: -1.41%



US Markets Rally as Tech Stocks Lead the Charge

On Wall Street, U.S. markets ended on a high note for the third consecutive session. The S&P 500 gained 2.03% to close at 5,484.77, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.74%, finishing at 17,166.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 486.83 points or 1.23% to end at 40,093.40.



Strong earnings from mega-cap tech stocks primarily drove the rally. Shares of Nvidia, Meta, Amazon , Tesla, and Microsoft all closed higher.



Alphabet surged 5% after a strong Q1 earnings beat.

Intel fell more than 5% after disappointing forward guidance and a cost-cutting announcement.

The tech rebound comes amid signs of easing trade tensions and improved investor confidence.



Asian Markets Rise, Tracking Wall Street’s Momentum



Asian equities followed the bullish cues from Wall Street. The region’s investors were optimistic as the U.S. softened its tariff rhetoric, boosting global trade sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.91%, and the Topix rose 0.88%.



South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.03%, and the Kosdaq added 0.6% amid reports of a potential U.S.-South Korea trade deal. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened 0.75% higher, and China’s CSI 300 inched up 0.3%. Australian markets remained closed due to a public holiday.



Q4 Earnings to Watch Today

A busy earnings calendar has investors bracing for results from top-listed entities today. Key companies announcing results include:

Reliance Industries

Maruti Suzuki India

RBL Bank

Tata Technologies

L&T Finance

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance

DCB Bank

Force Motors

Hindustan Zinc

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Dr Lal PathLabs

Lloyds Metals and Energy

Bank of Maharashtra

Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Oracle Financial Services Software

Poonawalla Fincorp

Rossari Biotech

Shriram Finance

Tejas Networks

VST Industries

Zenotech Laboratories

Zensar Technologies