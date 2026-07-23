Oracle Stock Reverses Early 5% Surge: Shares Slide To ₹10,391 Despite Yesterday's 121% Profit Jump

Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (OFSS) rallied up to 5% on Thursday after the banking software solutions provider reported a more than two-fold rise in first-quarter net profit, powered by aggressive software licensing and cloud software expansion.

The stock opened higher on Thursday at ₹10,950 on the BSE (up from its previous close of ₹10,851) and quickly jumped nearly 5% to touch an intraday high of ₹11,394.75. However, profit-booking and consolidation in domestic technology equities reversed early gains. As of 11:51 AM, the stock had fallen into negative territory, trading down at ₹10,391, dropping lower than both its opening price and previous close.

The majority-owned subsidiary of Oracle posted a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹1,416 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), marking a 121% surge compared to ₹642 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, net profit grew 68% from ₹842 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 69% year-on-year to ₹3,125 crore from ₹1,852 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Operating income (EBIT) stood at ₹1,861 crore, representing a 123% year-on-year increase and driving operating margins up to 59.6% from 50.83% sequentially.

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Product Portfolio Powers Revenue Surge

The company's core products segment remained the primary growth engine, with revenues surging 75% year-on-year to ₹2,936 crore from ₹1,680 crore in Q1 FY26. In contrast, revenue from the services vertical grew by a modest 6% to ₹189 crore.

Management highlighted that top-line performance was significantly boosted by a landmark agreement signed with a leading global bank, which contributed ₹935.3 crore in software license revenue during the quarter. The company's total remaining performance obligation (RPO) rose 16% year-on-year to ₹7,345 crore, reflecting strong deal visibility across key international markets including the United States, Mexico, Japan, and India.

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Leadership Succession

Alongside its quarterly earnings, the board announced key executive leadership transitions. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Makarand Padalkar will step down effective July 23, 2026.

Current Chief Financial Officer Avadhut Ketkar has been appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO, effective July 24, 2026, while Chief Accounting Officer Manish Bhandari has been elevated to the position of CFO.