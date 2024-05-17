Advertisement

Interim Relief For Patanjali: An interim stay has been imposed on the enforcement of an order suspending the manufacturing licenses of over a dozen medicines produced by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Divya Pharmacy. The stay that has come into play is based on a preliminary inquiry report from a high-level committee, as per Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary Ayush, Uttarakhand government.

"The suspension order is deemed illegal and should not have been issued by the licensing authority in the manner it was," the committee stated in its report.

Patanjali Ayurved and Divya Pharmacy, the two Ayurveda firms of Patanjali Group had last month contested the suspension order issued by the Uttarakhand state licensing authority.

The committee noted, “Since the license was canceled without adhering to the procedure established by law, we are submitting our report to the government of Uttarakhand for an appropriate decision.” The State Licensing Authority for Ayurvedic and Unani Services had last month suspended the manufacturing licenses for 14 Patanjali products under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1945 and the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954.

The medicines affected by the suspension included Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleh, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, BP Grit, Madhugrit, Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, Livamrit Advance, Livogrit, Eyegrit Gold, and Patanjali Drishti Eyedrop.

(With PTI inputs)

