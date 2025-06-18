Oswal Pumps IPO Allotment Status: Here's How You Can Check Online via NSE, BSE, or Registrar Website

Integrated solar pump manufacturer Oswal Pumps launched its initial public offering (IPO) on June 13 and received phenomenal response from various categories of investors. As the bidding process concluded on June 17, applicants now watch out for the Oswal Pumps IPO allotment date.

Oswal Pump IPO: Pre-listing bidding

The Rs 1,387.34-crore IPO opened for public subscription on June 13 and closed on June 17. The mainboard issue was oversubscribed more than 34 times on the last day of bidding on Tuesday. The issue comprised a fresh issue of 1.45 crore shares, amounting to Rs 890 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion of Rs 497.34 crore. The IPO price band was set at Rs 584–Rs 614 per share.

Investor interest was strong across categories, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bidding 88 times their quota, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) nearly 37 times, and retail investors subscribing 3.6 times.

Oswal Pump IPO: Allotment and listing dates

Oswal Pumps is expected to finalise the share allotment status for its IPO on Wednesday, June 18. Shares of Oswal Pumps are scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on Friday, June 20, and the IPO listing date is likely June 20. Once the Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders and then initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders.

How to Check IPO Allotment Status

The IPO had received strong demand across investor categories, with particular interest from retail participants. With the allotment process complete, investors can verify the share IPO allotment status through the websites of the NSE, BSE, and the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd. (formerly Link Intime India):

Steps to check allotment status via BSE

To check the allotment status via the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), investors need to visit the BSE’s official website at bseindia.com. Here are the three steps to check the status on that site:

1) Go to the BSE IPO allotment page at https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

2) Select 'Equity' as the issue type.

3) Choose ‘Oswal Pumps’ from the dropdown bar.

Steps to check allotment status via NSE

For those using the National Stock Exchange (NSE) platform, the allotment status can be accessed by visiting nseindia.com and navigating to the "Invest" section. From there, users must click on "Check IPO Allotment Status" and log in with their registered NSE credentials. After selecting “Oswal Pumps Ltd” from the list of issues, applicants can input their application details to check if they’ve been allotted any shares. It's important to note that access to the NSE allotment status page requires prior registration.

About Oswal Pumps