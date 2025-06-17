Oswal Pumps Ltd IPO Day 3: Check Latest GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band & Key Details

With the three-day window to bid for this Oswal Pumps Ltd IPO coming to a close today, June 17, 2025 , the unlisted shares of Oswal Pumps were commanding a rise in premium in the grey markets. The company's shares were trading at Rs 674, signalling a grey market premium of Rs 60 or 9.77 per cent over the upper end of the issue price, according to a market tracker website.

The anchor investors for this solar pumps manufacturer's IPO are ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak Mahindra MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Quant MF, Societe Generale, Edelweiss Life Insurance, BNP Paribas, the Parisian asset management firm Amundi, and the financial services company Capital Group, as per the circular published on the BSE Sensex website.

Oswal Pumps IPO price band has been established between Rs 584 and Rs 614 per share for a total initial public offering (IPO) totalling Rs 1,387 crore. Investors should submit bids for a minimum of 24 equity shares and in multiples of 24 shares thereafter.

The basis of allotment of shares for the Oswal Pumps IPO is expected to be decided upon on Wednesday, June 18, with refunds starting on Thursday, June 19, and shares being credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day following the refunds. The shares of Oswal Pumps listing date is scheduled on BSE and NSE on Friday, June 20.

Oswal Pumps IPO Day 3 Subscription

The interest in the Oswal Pumps IPO has been quite strong. On the final day of subscribing to its shares, Oswal Pumps IPO subscription status is 1.99 times so far. The retail portion was subscribed 1.24 times, and NII portion was booked 5.97 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 28 per cent bids.

The company has received bids for 3,23,03,640 shares against 1,62,12,980 shares on offer, at 10:09 IST, according to data on BSE.

Oswal Pumps IPO Day 3: Key Strength Analysis

• The company, which plans to infuse investment into it subsidiary Oswal Solar and utilise funds garnered for capital expenditure, is one of the largest suppliers of solar powered agricultural pumps under the PM Kusum Scheme and is strongly positioned to capitalise on strong industry tailwinds.

• Vertically integrated manufacturing competencies.

• Strong engineering and design capabilities.