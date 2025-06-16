Oswal Pumps IPO Day 2: Check Subscription Status, Latest GMP, Key Dates And Details

The initial public offering (IPO) for Oswal Pumps Ltd was opened for subscription on June 13 and it will conclude on Tuesday June 17, 2025.

The company had bagged Rs 416.2 crore from anchor investors, a day before the share sale opened for public subscriptions.

Oswal Pumps IPO: Anchor Investors

According to a circular posted on BSE, the anchor investors for this offering are ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak Mahindra MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Quant MF, Societe Generale, Edelweiss Life Insurance, BNP Paribas, Amundi - the Parisian asset management firm as well as Capital Group - a financial services company, among others.

Oswal Pumps IPO: Subscription Status

Oswal Pumps IPO subscription status is 71% on day 2, so far. The retail portion was subscribed 70%, and NII portion was booked 1.53% times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 9% bids.

The company has received bids for 1,14,75,192 shares against 1,62,12,980 shares on offer, at 11:39 IST, according to data on the NSE.

Oswal Pumps IPO: Details

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 890 crore and a divestment of up to 8.1 million shares by one of the company's promoters Vivek Gupta, who currently owns a 25.17% share in the organization.

Of the raised funds, a sum of Rs 89.86 crore will be allocated for capital expenditures, Rs 273 crore will support the subsidiary Oswal Solar.

The book-running lead managers for this issue are IIFL Capital, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial, and Nuvama Wealth management.

The proceeds from the book-building fresh issue will be used towards funding capital expenditure, investing in the wholly-owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, to set up a new manufacturing unit and repay or pre-pay outstanding borrowings as well as general corporate purposes.

Oswal Pumps IPO: Check Latest GMP