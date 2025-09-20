'Our Finance Minister Relaunched It for Me': Thareja on GST-Driven Affordability of Jawa-Yezdi

Classic Legends Co-Founder Anupam Thareja praised the recent GST reduction on sub-350cc motorcycles, saying it has made Jawa and Yezdi models far more accessible to Indian buyers. Speaking at the Republic Business Leadership Conclave, he called the move “a masterstroke by our Prime Minister” and credited Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for ensuring affordability without compromising on features or quality.

“With the stroke of a pen, our bikes are now available at rates Rs 20,000 lower,” Thareja said. “I launched the Yezdi Roadster on August 12 for Rs 2.9 lakh, and our Finance Minister relaunched it for me at Rs 1.9 lakh. These are brilliant machines with contemporary technologies. Affordability now ensures that more Indians can experience them.”

The GST revision, implemented on September 22, 2025, reduced tax on motorcycles under 350cc from 28% to 18%. Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, immediately passed the full benefit to customers. The move applies to models across both brands, including Jawa’s 350, 42, 42 Bobber, Perak, and Yezdi’s Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure.

Thareja emphasized that this reduction comes at a crucial time for the Indian economy. “The economy is slow, and we needed an impetus. This GST cut ahead of the festive season is exactly that. Prices dropping by Rs 13,500–17,000 will make it easier for enthusiasts to own these classic machines.”

While the policy relief dominated his address, Thareja also highlighted the brand strategy behind Classic Legends’ offerings. “We are not just creating motorcycles; we are reviving memories. On an ICE engine, launching a new brand sounds impossible, but strong nostalgia combined with modern performance creates a winning combination,” he said.

He also underscored the role of building communities around motorcycling. “We are not into motorcycles; we are into motorcycling. It’s about cultivating subcultures and turning riders into brand evangelists,” he added.

Looking at the bigger picture, Thareja said India could emerge as a global hub for mid-market motorcycles. “With the right mix of cost, technology, delivery, and quality, and with more than one credible player, Indians can rule this segment worldwide,” he noted.