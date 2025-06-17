Paatal Lok' Fame Jaideep Ahlawat Snaps Up Second Mumbai Home For Rs 10 Cr — Rs 20 Cr Spree In 2 Months

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda have purchased another apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai, for Rs. 10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

This is the couple’s second purchase in the same residential project—Poorna Apartments—within a span of two months. The first apartment was bought in May 2025 for the same value and is located on a different floor in the same residential project. Both apartments have similar configurations and areas.

As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the value of latest purchased apartment in June 2025 stands at Rs. 10 crore. It has a carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft. (~181 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 217.47 sq. m. (~2,341 sq. ft.), which is the same as the apartment acquired in May. The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs. 60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property purchased in May 2025, also for Rs. 10 crore, features a similar carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft. (~181 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 217.47 sq.m. (~2,341 sq.ft.). It included a total of four car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Situated between Mumbai’s business districts and entertainment zones, Andheri West has excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. Over the years, Andheri West has evolved into a dynamic commercial and residential destination, featuring a blend of modern office complexes, co-working spaces, upscale retail outlets, entertainment centres, and premium residential developments.