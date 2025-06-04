Paatal Lok Star Jaideep Ahlawat Buys Rs 10 Crore Apartment in Andheri West — Details Inside

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his compelling performances in both films and web series, has made a significant real estate purchase in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after suburbs.

According to property registration records verified by Square Yards from the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration’s website, Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda acquired a luxury apartment in Andheri West for Rs. 10 crore in May 2025. The transaction attracted stamp duty payments amounting to Rs. 60 lakh alongside registration fees of Rs. 30,000.

The apartment is situated within the Poorna Apartments complex and offers a spacious carpet area of roughly 1,950 square feet (around 181 square meters), with a total built-up area of approximately 2,341 square feet (217.47 square meters).

Notably, the property includes four car parking spaces — a rare luxury in Mumbai’s bustling real estate market.

Andheri West’s growing reputation as a vibrant hub stems from its strategic location bridging Mumbai’s key business districts and entertainment hotspots. It enjoys excellent transport connectivity, with major roads like the Western Express Highway, Link Road, and SV Road, as well as the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line, providing seamless access.

Over the years, the suburb has transformed into a dynamic blend of commercial offices, retail centers, entertainment venues, and upscale residential projects, making it a magnet for professionals, entrepreneurs, and celebrities alike.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s rise in the entertainment industry has been marked by critically acclaimed roles in notable films such as Raees (2017) and Raazi (2018). His breakout performance as a determined cop in the acclaimed web series Paatal Lok (2020) earned him the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Most recently, he appeared alongside Saif Ali Khan in Netflix’s Jewel Thief (2025).