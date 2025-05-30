Amitabh Bachchan Just Bought a Massive Land in Ayodhya And The Price Will Blow Your Mind

Amitabh Bachchan Just Bought a Massive Land in Ayodhya — The Price Will Blow Your Mind | Image: @SrBachchan/X

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is not just the Shahenshah of Indian cinema, but real estate too. The megastar has made headlines once again with a jaw-dropping land purchase in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, adding yet another feather to his ever-expanding property portfolio in the temple town.

According to reports, this marks Bachchan’s fourth property in Ayodhya - a massive 25,000 sq ft plot located near the upscale Saryu development. With this latest acquisition, Big B's total landholdings in the city now span multiple prime locations. This time, the senior Bachchan has spent a staggering Rs 40 crore.

Big B’s Ayodhya Property Map

This Rs 40 crore deal isn’t the first time Amitabh Bachchan has invested in Ayodhya. In fact, it follows a series of big-ticket purchases:

As per reports, in 2024, he invested Rs 14.5 crore in the Saryu project.

Prior to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha, he reportedly bought a 5,372 sq ft plot worth Rs 4.54 crore.

He also acquired a massive 54,000 sq ft plot, reportedly to build a memorial dedicated to his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The land is also registered under a trust in the name of his late father.

With this new Rs 40 crore land purchase, the total known value of Amitabh Bachchan's Ayodhya real estate investments now reaches around Rs 70 crore, and spans over 94,000 square feet.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Properties in Mumbai and Dubai

Big B’s Mumbai residence ‘Jalsa’, spanning 10,125 sq ft, is reportedly valued at a whopping Rs 120 crore. Additionally, he owns three more bungalows in Mumbai, an office space in Andheri West (Rs 60 crore), and 10 apartments in Mulund West (Rs 24.95 crore) — six of which were bought by his son Abhishek Bachchan.

In January this year, he sold a luxury Mumbai apartment for Rs 83 crore and made a Rs 52 crore profit.