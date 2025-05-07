Pahalgam Attack Victim Manjunath Rao's Mother Congratulates PM Modi On Operation Sindoor

Updated May 7th 2025, 09:36 IST
Operation Sindoor: After India successfully conducted Operation Sindoor, a targeted military operation on May 7, striking terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), mother of Pahalgam attack victim Manjunath Rao, a resident of Karnataka expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Manjunath’s 80-year-old mother, Sumathi, said, "We were hopeful that PM Modi would take good action. Operation Sindoor is an appropriate name for the operation."
India carried out its most-infiltrating strikes to serve justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eradicate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders, who were involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD), in its official statement, said, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."
