Pahalgam Attack Victim Manjunath Rao's Mother Congratulates PM Modi On Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: After India successfully conducted Operation Sindoor, a targeted military operation on May 7, striking terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), mother of Pahalgam attack victim Manjunath Rao, a resident of Karnataka expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Manjunath’s 80-year-old mother, Sumathi, said, "We were hopeful that PM Modi would take good action. Operation Sindoor is an appropriate name for the operation."

India carried out its most-infiltrating strikes to serve justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eradicate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders, who were involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.