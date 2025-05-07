Operation Sindoor LIVE: Indian Missiles Strike At Terror HQs Of Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed Inside Pakistan

Operation Sindoor Live Update: India has launched Operation Sindoor, a decisive and calibrated military operation targeting terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7. Reports indicate that multiple air strikes have led to the elimination of Pakistan-based terrorists and the destruction of key terror hideouts.
As tensions escalate, security forces across Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert, ensuring vigilance against any retaliatory actions. Sources confirm that terror camps in PoK and Pakistan have suffered complete destruction, marking a significant step in India's counter-terror strategy.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Following Indian Armed Forces massive attack in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir targeting terrorist infrastructure sites, several aviation companies issued advisory for travellers. After IndiGo and SpiceJet, Air India too issued travel advisory for passengers travelling to various cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Gujarat along with Chandigarh. In a post on X, “#TravelAdvisory. In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption. For more information, please call our Contact Centre on 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com.”
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Following the Indian Armed Forces strike in Pakistan, SpiceJet issued travel advisory for passengers, saying, "Travelupdate: Due to ongoing situation, airports in parts of Northern India, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and check flight status at: https://spicejet.Com/#status.", posts official X account of SpiceJet
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: As India launches massive offensives on terrorist infrastructure sites in response to the Pahalgam terror attack under 'Operation Sindoor', IndiGo flights to and from Jammu and Kashmir have been impacted. IndiGo issued a travel advisory, saying, “Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status at https://bit.ly/31paVKQ before reaching the airport."
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Air Defence Units on High Alert Along India-Pakistan Border Following Operation Sindoor.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted. Flights to/from Bikaner are also impacted by the current airspace restrictions, says Indigo.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Airfield is closed and today no civil flights will be operated from Srinagar Airport.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: A joint operation of Indian army and Indian Air Force. The attacks hits on multiple targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under operation sindoor that was a joint operation by the Indian army and air force using precision strike weapons.
Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Indian armed forces carried out precision strike at terrorist camps.
