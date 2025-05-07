Pakistan Contradicts Its Own Statement, Says Indian Jets Downed, Then Retracts Saying 'No Indian Jet Crossed Border'

Operation Sindoor: In the latest escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan , both countries have engaged in severe military clashes that have left dozens dead and wounded.

On Wednesday, Pakistan accused India of attacking several of its military sites, claiming to have shot down five Indian fighter jets in the worst fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours in over 20 years.

According to Pakistan's military spokesperson, five Indian fighter jets were shot down during airstrikes targeting locations in PoK.

However, this claim was quickly disputed, as India did not confirm the loss of any jets. Local government sources told Reuters that three jets had crashed in separate areas of the Himalayan region during the night, but no official confirmation came from defence officials.

Pakistan Contradicts Its Statement

In a sudden shift, Pakistan's military retracted its initial statement, clarifying that no Indian aircraft had crossed into Pakistan's airspace. General Ahmed Chaudhry, Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed that Pakistani jets had not entered Indian airspace either.

"At no time, any of their aircraft were allowed to enter Pakistan's airspace, and also at no time none of Pakistan's aircraft allowed into Indian airspace," he said.

Instead, he emphasised that the Pakistan Army had responded to India's aggression by targeting multiple Indian checkposts and military headquarters along the Line of Control (LoC).

Both countries had claimed responsibility for a series of attacks, with India reporting that it had struck nine "terrorist infrastructure" sites, some of which were allegedly linked to an attack by Islamist militants on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir that killed 26 people last month.

What Pakistan Said?

Pakistan, on the other hand, accused India of targeting civilian locations, resulting in the deaths of at least 26 civilians and injuries to 46 others.

Despite the conflicting statements and unclear details, the situation remains tense, with both nations continuing to monitor the ongoing conflict. Pakistan has called India's assault a "blatant act of war" and vowed to defend its sovereignty "at all costs."

Meanwhile, India maintains that its airstrikes were targeted at terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, responsible for attacks on Indian soil.