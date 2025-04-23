Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan: Five Inputs That Point Towards Islamabad In Pahalgam Terror Attack

The recent terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that killed security personnel is being investigated intensively. Intelligence reports accessed by Republic indicate that the high-tech nature of the attack suggests state-sponsored terror from Pakistan.

Terrorists ambushed a moving convoy in a fatal attack close to Pahalgam in South Kashmir's Anantnag district in early April 2025, firing at security personnel, leaving personnel dead and others injured.

Kashmir Terror Attack: Equipment

The assailants, who were well-armed and employed modern combat equipment, attacked a moving convoy unexpectedly. The terrorists were armed with M-4 carbines, AK-47 rifles, and helmet-mounted cameras, equipment commonly used by trained professionals, not merely local recruits.

Handlers Traced Back to Pakistan

According to Intelligence agencies have been said to have tracked the handlers of six terrorists who carried out the attack back to Pakistan, naming specific communication routes used to plan the operation.

Sources indicate the handlers were based in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Karachi, cementing fears of direct cross-border control. Intercepted communications, including voice calls and online chats, have revealed distinct digital footprints.

These communications have assisted investigators in tracing the source of the instructions to places within Pakistan. This has again raised concerns about the ongoing use of Pakistani territory for launching and coordinating terrorist attacks in India.

Kashmir Terror Attack: Most Terrorists Pakistanis

A senior source disclosed to Republic that 60 per cent of terrorists neutralised in J&K during 2024 were Pakistani citizens. The figure indicates an increasing trend of infiltration and active participation of foreign actors, specifically those supported by Pakistani terror outfits.

Kashmir Terror Attack: Lashkar-e-Taiba

The fact that helmet-mounted GoPro-style cameras were used to capture the assault suggests not merely a funded and planned operation but also an attempt at propaganda filmmaking, which is a typical tactic associated with groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.