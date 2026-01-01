Missed PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline? Here's What Changes From January 1, 2026

From January 1, PANs that are not linked with Aadhaar will be marked inoperative. | Image: Republic

Individuals who failed to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar by the December 31, 2025 deadline will face operational restrictions from January 1, 2026, as per Income Tax Department rules.

PAN Becomes Inoperative

From January 1, PANs that are not linked with Aadhaar will be marked inoperative. An inoperative PAN is not considered valid for tax or financial use until the linkage is completed.

This applies to taxpayers who are required to link PAN with Aadhaar under existing income tax provisions.

Financial and Tax Activities Impacted

Once a PAN becomes inoperative, individuals may face difficulties in carrying out routine financial and tax-related activities. These include:

Filing income tax returns

Receiving income tax refunds

Completing KYC for banks, mutual funds, and brokers

Opening new bank or investment accounts

Carrying out certain high-value financial transactions

Entities that require PAN for compliance purposes may reject transactions if the PAN is inactive.

Higher Tax Deduction Risk

In cases where PAN is not operative, tax deducted or collected at source (TDS/TCS) may be charged at higher rates, as applicable under income tax rules for transactions without a valid PAN.

This could impact salary payments, interest income, and other taxable receipts.

Late Linking Still Allowed with Penalty

Taxpayers who missed the deadline can still link PAN with Aadhaar after December 31 by paying a late fee of ₹1,000. Once the linkage is completed and the penalty paid, the PAN can be restored to operative status.

The process can be completed through the Income Tax Department’s online portal.

Who is Exempt?