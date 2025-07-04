Paras Defence Share Price Soars 10% Post Stock Split—What Investors Should Know

The shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd are trading at a gain of as much as 10% on Friday, July 4, 2025. This uptick started as the stock began trading adjusted for its stock split announcement from earlier.

Paras Defence Stock Split

Previously on April 30, 2025, Paras Defence has announced that the company will split one share of Rs 10 each into two shares of Rs 5 each. This was the first stock split that the company had announced.

The company has decided on July 4 to be the record date for its 1:2 stock split.

What Does This Means For Shareholders?

This means that shareholders, who have the stock in their portfolio at the end of Thursday's closing, will be eligible for the stock split.

Companies usually consider a stock split when they are thinking about increasing their outstanding shares, and improve their trading liquidity by making the stock more affordable to its shareholders.

Paras Defence Share Price Today

The shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd were trading at Rs 933.50 apiece which is 10% higher as compared to the previous close of Rs 848.65 per share on the BSE on Friday.

What Should Investors Know?

Paras Anti Drone Technologies Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd has recently bagged a deal worth Rs 22 crore from France-based CERBAIR, which is a leading European counter-UAV company.

Due to the T+1 settlement system, investors need to buy the shares of Paras Defence at least one trading day before the record date, as buying on the record date itself won’t reflect ownership in time.

This means that investors who hold the shares by July 3 will only be entitled to the benefits of the stock split.

The company also delivered a strong performance in the fourth quarter of FY25, with a net profit almost doubling as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.