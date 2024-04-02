Patanjali misleading ads case: Ramdev in SC, apex court asks for final response by April 10

Advertisement

Patanjali Misleading ads: The Supreme C has given Patanjali Ayurved one week's time to file its final response in the case of misleading advertisements. Patanjali will have to file the response by April 10. Yoga guru Ramdev and his deputy Balkrishna Acharya appeared in the apex court on Tuesday. The SC came down heavily on Ramdev and Balkrishna Acharya, the Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurveda, the medicinal entity of Ramdev-led Patanjali group.

Almost a week after Acharya submitted an affidavit tendering an apology in the apex court, both Ramdev and Acharya made a personal appearance in the court on Tuesday. “This is absolute defiance. Not just SC, every order passed by courts across the country has to be respected,” said the SC bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah who heard the matter.

The case in the Supreme Court is based on a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali Ayurveda over allegations of its negative campaign led by Ramdev and Acharya against allopathic medicines. “You should have made sure the affidavit is filed in pursuance of your solemn undertakings,” said the SC bench, while reacting to the affidavit filed by Patanjali last week.

On March 19, the apex court directed Ramdev and Balkrishna to appear before it after taking exception to the company's failure to respond to the notice issued in the case relating to advertisements of the firm's products and their medicinal efficacy.

The top court had said it deemed it appropriate to issue a show cause notice to Ramdev as the advertisements issued by Patanjali, which were in the teeth of the undertaking given to the court on November 21, 2023, reflect an endorsement by him.

“Sometimes things should reach logical conclusions,” said the bench after Patanjali's plea for a grant of more time to file a fresh affidavit in an advertising case. “You have to abide by the undertaking given to the court, you have broken every barrier,” said the bench.

