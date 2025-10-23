Pawan Munjal-led Hero MotoCorp Enters UK with Hunk 440, Expands to 51 Countries

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially entered the United Kingdom market, marking its presence in 51 international markets. The company has partnered with Lancashire-based distributor MotoGB Ltd. to bring its Euro 5+ range, led by the Hunk 440, to UK customers. The initial launch will be supported through a network of more than 25 sales and service outlets across the UK, with plans to expand to over 35 locations by 2026. The network will include authorised dealers and technical service centres in major cities to provide after-sales service and commercial support.



According to the company, the Hunk 440, compliant with Euro 5+ emission standards, will be the flagship model for Hero MotoCorp’s UK entry. Designed for both city commuting and motorway use, the motorcycle delivers 27 bhp of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

It features dual-channel ABS, large 320mm front and 240mm rear discs, USD cartridge forks by KYB, full-digital TFT display with navigation, LED lighting, and 150/60 ZR17 radial tyres. The model will be available in Twilight Blue, Phantom Black, and Titanium Grey, with a starting price of £3,499 plus £200 on-road charges.

