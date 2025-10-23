Updated 23 October 2025 at 18:27 IST
Pawan Munjal-led Hero MotoCorp Enters UK with Hunk 440, Expands to 51 Countries
Hero MotoCorp enters the UK market in partnership with MotoGB, launching its Euro 5+ range led by the Hunk 440. The expansion, supported by 25+ sales and service outlets, marks the company’s presence in 51 countries and aims to provide high-performance motorcycles with full after-sales support.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially entered the United Kingdom market, marking its presence in 51 international markets. The company has partnered with Lancashire-based distributor MotoGB Ltd. to bring its Euro 5+ range, led by the Hunk 440, to UK customers. The initial launch will be supported through a network of more than 25 sales and service outlets across the UK, with plans to expand to over 35 locations by 2026. The network will include authorised dealers and technical service centres in major cities to provide after-sales service and commercial support.
According to the company, the Hunk 440, compliant with Euro 5+ emission standards, will be the flagship model for Hero MotoCorp’s UK entry. Designed for both city commuting and motorway use, the motorcycle delivers 27 bhp of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.
It features dual-channel ABS, large 320mm front and 240mm rear discs, USD cartridge forks by KYB, full-digital TFT display with navigation, LED lighting, and 150/60 ZR17 radial tyres. The model will be available in Twilight Blue, Phantom Black, and Titanium Grey, with a starting price of £3,499 plus £200 on-road charges.
Advertisement
Also Read: Pawan Munjal-Led Hero MotoCorp Sets Sights on Europe in Next Phase of Global Expansion | Republic World
The partnership aims to offer high-performance motorcycles with accessible service support for UK riders. Hero MotoCorp has also committed to a two-year warranty on all products sold in the region.
The company’s expansion into the UK follows its recent entries into Italy and Spain, reflecting a broader strategy to strengthen its European footprint. Hero MotoCorp has a global customer base of over 125 million riders, and the UK launch is expected to further enhance its position in the competitive international motorcycle market.
MotoGB’s General Manager, Matt Kay, highlighted the collaboration as a step to provide UK riders with technology-driven motorcycles backed by reliable sales and service support.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 23 October 2025 at 18:27 IST