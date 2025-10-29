Pawan Munjal-led Hero MotoCorp Expands Into France With Launch of Euro 5+ Hunk 440

Hero MotoCorp has partnered with GD France to distribute its motorcycles and scooters, beginning with the Euro 5+-compliant Hunk 440. The launch took place at the UTAC Mortefontaine proving ground near Paris, where the model was showcased to dealers and industry representatives.

The move marks another step in Pawan Munjal-led company's European push following its entry into the UK, Spain, and Italy. The company plans to introduce a range of products tailored for European regulations and rider preferences, while expanding its network to more than 50 dealerships across France by 2026.

Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice-President of Hero MotoCorp, said the partnership with GD France will help strengthen the company’s footprint in Europe. Ghislain Guiot, CEO of GD France, said the collaboration is aimed at building a reliable sales and service ecosystem in the country.

The Hunk 440 is positioned in the A2 licence category, a key segment in the French market. The motorcycle features a 440-cc engine producing 27 bhp and 36 Nm of torque, a trellis steel frame, dual-channel ABS, KYB front forks, a full digital console, and LED lighting. It will be available in two colours — Twilight Blue and Phantom Black — at a starting price of €3,599 (including VAT).

Hero MotoCorp’s entry into France underlines its ambition to increase its European market share amid growing demand for mid-capacity commuter and performance motorcycles. The company is also expected to leverage its manufacturing scale and supply network to compete with established Japanese and European brands in the segment.

Earlier, Hero MotoCorp had officially entered the United Kingdom market, marking its presence in 51 international markets. The company had partnered with Lancashire-based distributor MotoGB Ltd. to bring its Euro 5+ range, led by the Hunk 440, to UK customers. The company’s expansion into the UK follows its recent entries into Italy and Spain, reflecting a broader strategy to strengthen its European footprint.