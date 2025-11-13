Pawan Munjal-led Hero MotoCorp Q2FY26: Revenue Rises 16% to Rs 12,126 Crore; PAT Climbs 16% to Record Rs 1,393 Crore

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, reported its highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly revenue and profit after tax (PAT) for the period ended September 30, 2025. The company’s strong financial performance was supported by broad-based market recovery, festive demand, and an expanding premium and EV portfolio.

In Q2FY26, Hero MotoCorp’s revenue from operations grew 16% to Rs 12,126 crore, compared to Rs 10,463 crore in the year-ago period. PAT rose 16% to Rs 1,393 crore, marking the company’s best-ever quarterly profit. EBITDA stood at Rs 1,823 crore, a 20% increase over the previous year, with margins expanding by 55 basis points to 15%.

For H1FY26, the company recorded revenue of Rs 21,705 crore, up 5% year-on-year, while PAT reached Rs 2,519 crore, up 8%. The EBITDA margin during the first half improved to 14.8%, reflecting the company’s focus on operational efficiency and a stronger product mix.

Hero MotoCorp sold 16.91 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in Q2FY26 and 30.58 lakh units in the first half of the fiscal. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 12,218 crore, with consolidated PAT at Rs 1,321 crore.

During the ongoing festive season—from Onam in August through mid-November—the company reported 16.2% growth in ICE VAHAN registrations, outperforming industry growth of 14.7% and gaining 40 basis points of market share.

The company’s VIDA electric mobility division also delivered its best-ever performance, achieving 11.7% market share led by the VIDA Vx2 e-scooter. At the EICMA 2025 show in Milan, Hero MotoCorp unveiled its new VIDA NOVUS electric mobility portfolio and announced its entry into European markets.

Hero MotoCorp’s global business grew 77% in dispatches, led by Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Colombia, and marked its foray into Europe and the UK with a Euro5+ compliant lineup.