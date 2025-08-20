Paytm Hits Fresh 52-Week High After Motilal Oswal AMC Raises Stake Beyond 5%- Key Details

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has increased its shareholding in One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent firm of Paytm, making the total stake in the fintech major 5.15 per cent or 3.29 crore shares.

The acquisition was made via several schemes managed by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC) Limited.

As a result of this move, shares of Paytm hit rose one per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,238 apiece on Wednesday August 20, 2025.

The fund house bought an additional 26.31 lakh shares, that represents 0.41 per cent of total equity, through open market transactions on August 11, 2024.

Prior to this transaction, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund held 3.02 crore shares, translating into a 4.75% stake. With this incremental purchase, the mutual fund has now crossed the critical 5% disclosure threshold under SEBI’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers (SAST) Regulations, 2011.

The acquisition was carried out across a wide range of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund schemes, including Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF, Motilal Oswal Focused Fund, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund, and more.

The acquisition comes during a period when there is renewed interest in fintech firms, despite of Paytm's current regulatory hurdles.

Q1 Paytm Earnings

The company reported a strong turnaround in its performance for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), posting a consolidated net profit of ₹122.5 crore. This marked a reversal from the net loss of Rs 839 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Its operating revenue rose 28 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,917 crore, compared to Rs 1,502 crore in Q1FY25. On a sequential basis, growth was relatively muted at 0.3 percent, as revenue in Q4FY25 stood at Rs 1,911 crore when the firm had posted a net loss of Rs 540 crore.

The company said the revenue expansion was supported by an increase in subscription-based merchants, higher Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), and improved income from financial services distribution.