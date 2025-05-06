Paytm Q4 Earnings Preview: What to Expect Before the Big Reveal

Paytm , operated by One 97 Communications Ltd, is slated to announce its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and full year ending March 31, 2025, today, May 6, 2025. The company will also hold an investor and analyst earnings call from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST, as per its exchange filing.



Paytm Q4 Earnings Preview

Brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services has noted a bullish momentum in Paytm’s stock ahead of the results. “The stock is in bullish momentum. It will hold positivity above the Rs 820 level. Resistance is placed at Rs 900, followed by Rs 940,” the report stated.



A significant short covering trend has also been observed. Since the beginning of the current expiry cycle, Paytm has seen open interest (OI) decline by 36.3% while the stock price rose 10.6%. At $166 million, the current OI is below its one-year mean, at -0.22 standard deviation.









Options Data Suggests Key Levels

According to Emkay, maximum call and put open interest is at the Rs 1000 and Rs 800 strikes, respectively. Additionally, there was a notable addition of 455 call lots and 107 put lots at the Rs 860 strike, pointing to a build-up in market activity ahead of the results.



Positive EBITDA Expected, Emkay Below Street View

On the earnings front, Emkay expects Paytm to report positive EBITDA (excluding ESOP costs). This improvement is likely to be driven by stronger financial services revenue and reduced indirect expenses. However, the brokerage cautions that its estimates are below broader street expectations, hinting at the possibility of conservative projections.



Paytm Share Price History

As of 10:03 AM on May 6th, the stock is trading at Rs 848.00, down 18.40 pts or 2.12% for the day. Over the past three years, the stock has gained 21.99%, with a stronger performance in the last two years, showing a 27.72% increase. The past year has been particularly remarkable, with the stock surging by 109.74%. In the last six months, it has risen by 16%, although it saw a slight decline of 0.83% over the past three months. Despite that short-term dip, the stock has gained 17.75% in the last month and 2.90% over the past week.



