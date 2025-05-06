Paytm Q4 Results 2025: Net Profit Slips 1.8% To Rs 540 Crore - Check Revenue, EBITDA And Other Details

Paytm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 539.8 crore in the latest quarter | Image: Reuters

Paytm Q4 Results 2025: Paytm has announced its quarterly results for the year ended 31st March, 2025. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 539.8 crore in the latest quarter, slightly down from Rs 549.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

This marks a decrease of Rs 9.8 crore, or about 1.8% year-on-year. The company experienced a decline in its financial performance.

Paytm Q4 Results YoY Highlights

The revenue from operations decreased to Rs 191.15 crore from Rs 226.71 crore for the year ending March 31, 2025, compared to March 31, 2024, which is a decrease of Rs 35.56 crore or about 15.7%.

Similarly, total income fell to Rs 213.53 crore from Rs 239.88 crore, reflecting a decline of Rs 26.35 crore or 11%.

On the expense side, total expenses decreased to Rs 215.49 crore from Rs 269.14 crore, a reduction of Rs 53.65 crore or about 19.9%.

The company's EBITDA for the quarter, before ESOP costs, was Rs 81 crore, down 21% from Rs 102 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's EBITDA margin for the quarter fell 30 basis points year on year to 4%.

Paytm Q4 Results 2025 QoQ Highlights

The company reported an operating revenue of Rs 1,911 crore for the quarter, showing a 5% growth compared to the previous quarter.

Contribution profit stood at Rs 1,071 crore, up 12% quarter-on-quarter, with a healthy contribution margin of 56%.

EBITDA before ESOP was Rs 81 crore, marking an improvement of Rs 121 crore, while EBITDA after ESOP expenses came in at a loss of Rs 88 crore, still an improvement of Rs 135 crore from the previous quarter.

The company also reduced its net loss (PAT) to Rs 23 crore, an improvement of Rs 185 crore.

A UPI acquiring incentive of Rs 70 crore contributed positively to the results. The cash balance remains strong at Rs 12,809 crore.

On the business front, the net payment margin reached Rs 578 crore, which includes the UPI incentive, and the total GMV processed was Rs 5.1 lakh crore.

Excluding the UPI incentive, the payment processing margin stayed above 3 basis points, consistent with guidance.

The merchant subscriber base for devices grew by 8 lakh in the quarter, reaching 1.24 crore as of March 2025.