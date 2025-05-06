Top Losers Today: 4 Stocks That Crashed 11% After Q4 Results 2025

Updated May 6th 2025, 17:14 IST
Stocks Crash After Q4FY25 Announcement: On account of having reported their Q4FY25 results on Tuesday, May 6, several firms saw a sharp correction, however, there were a select few firms that witnessed a sharp fall of up to 11 per cent during the trading session. Have a look at them
The public-sector bank fell 11 per cent after its quarter ended March results underperformed given the expectations. The core income fell from previous year, meanwhile, slippages and write-offs rose from the last quarter. The same stood true for provisions for bad loans. Its Net Interest Margins (NIMs) were lowest in 14 quarters. The stock was the top loser on the Nifty 500 index.
Parents firm of the ethnic fashion label Manyawar dipped 7 per cent on Tuesday post the Q4FY25 results. The company's net profit declined 12.6 per cent from last year, while margins narrowed by 300 basis points when compared to the year-ago quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 5.3 per cent to Rs 165.7 crore, and its revenue was nearly flat up by Rs 1.2 per cent to Rs 367.4 crore from Rs 363 crore in Q4 FY24.
The drugmaker had a inconsistent ride after its March quarter results, eventually ending 3 per cent lower. India's branded business showed strong growth for this multi-product firm head-quartered in Vadodara, while the US business grew by 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY).
The shares of this Murugaappa Group led firm dipped as much as 8 per cent after its quarter ending March results were made public. Profits and margins of this electrical engineering player were a miss from set expectations, however its revenue was in-line. Order intake rose by 22 per cent, meanwhile, the backlog grew by 66 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose 22 per cent to Rs 347 crore, compared to Rs 284 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.
