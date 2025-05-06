Top Losers Today: 4 Stocks That Crashed 11% After Q4 Results 2025

Stocks Crash After Q4FY25 Announcement: On account of having reported their Q4FY25 results on Tuesday, May 6, several firms saw a sharp correction, however, there were a select few firms that witnessed a sharp fall of up to 11 per cent during the trading session. Have a look at them

Bank of Baroda

The public-sector bank fell 11 per cent after its quarter ended March results underperformed given the expectations. The core income fell from previous year, meanwhile, slippages and write-offs rose from the last quarter. The same stood true for provisions for bad loans. Its Net Interest Margins (NIMs) were lowest in 14 quarters. The stock was the top loser on the Nifty 500 index.

Vedant Fashions

Parents firm of the ethnic fashion label Manyawar dipped 7 per cent on Tuesday post the Q4FY25 results. The company's net profit declined 12.6 per cent from last year, while margins narrowed by 300 basis points when compared to the year-ago quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 5.3 per cent to Rs 165.7 crore, and its revenue was nearly flat up by Rs 1.2 per cent to Rs 367.4 crore from Rs 363 crore in Q4 FY24.

Alembic Pharma

The drugmaker had a inconsistent ride after its March quarter results, eventually ending 3 per cent lower. India's branded business showed strong growth for this multi-product firm head-quartered in Vadodara, while the US business grew by 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

CG Power and Industrial Solutions