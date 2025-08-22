Peter Navarro Calls India ‘Tariff Maharaja,’ Claims It Doesn’t Need Russian Oil

Peter Navarro criticized India over imposing "Maharaja tariffs", and its energy ties with Russia. | Image: X

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has voiced his criticism of India's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict by alleging that the south Asian country was acting as a “laundromat for the Kremlin.”

Addressing reporters, he told it was “nonsense” to say that India needs Russian oil.

"India doesn't appear to want to recognize its role in the bloodshed. It simply doesn't. It's cozying up to Xi Jinping," he said.

While dismissing the rationale for India to purchase Russian oil, especially when Kremlin has widened its discounts, Navarro said, "Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India bought virtually no Russian oil... The argument now, when this percentage has gone up to 30-35%, that somehow they need Russian oil, is nonsense."

Futher, he said, "In India, 25% tariffs were put in place because they cheat us on trade. Then 25% because of the Russian oil... In many ways, the road to peace runs through New Delhi..."

"They have higher tariffs, Maharaja tariffs... We run a massive trade deficit with them. So that hurts American workers and businesses. Then they use the money that they get from us when they sell us stuff to buy Russian oil, which then is processed by refiners, and they make a bunch of money there," Navarro noted.

As per official data released by the Ministry of Commerce, India's largest trading partner consecutively for a four year period continued to be the US in FY25 with bilateral trade totalling USD 131.84 billion.

Meanwhile, the US stance could also be fueled as a result of India’s exports to the US growing by 11.6 per cent in 2024-25, rising to USD 86.51 billion, resulting in a trade surplus for India.

This growth has resulted in a trade surplus for India worth USD 41.18 billion, indicating higher exports than what it has imported from the US.