Petrol and Diesel Prices Not Hiked: PIB Fact Check Dismisses Viral Social Posts as Fake News

The Indian government on Wednesday quashed rumors of a hike in fuel prices. A document circulating on social media platforms, which claimed to be an official order from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has been declared "fake" by the Press Information Bureau.

The viral message alleged that the central government had authorized an immediate price revision for automotive fuels. According to the notice, petrol prices were set to rise by ₹10 per litre, while diesel was to see an increase of ₹12.50 per litre. The notice featured official-looking letterheads and formatting.

PIB Fact Check Responds

Taking to social media, the PIB Fact Check unit flagged the document with a "Fake News" alert. "The Government of India has NOT issued any such order," the agency stated.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas also clarified that fuel pricing remains subject to international market dynamics and oil marketing companies (OMCs), rather than the specific administrative format presented in the viral scam. This incident occurs amid heightened market sensitivity due to the ongoing West Asia conflict and the recent volatility in global Brent crude prices.

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How to Verify

The government has advised the public to always verify financial or policy news through official channels:

Check the official handles of the Ministry of Petroleum.

Monitor the PIB India website for press releases.

Avoid forwarding unverified PDF documents received on WhatsApp.

Currently, fuel prices in major metros remain stable.