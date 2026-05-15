Fuel Prices Hiked By Rs 3/Litre Across India: Check What You’ll Pay In Your City Today
Petrol and diesel prices increased by approximately Rs 3 per litre across India, with significant hikes noted in major cities as global crude prices rise. In Delhi, petrol reached Rs 97.77 and diesel Rs 90.67 per litre. Kolkata saw petrol rise to Rs 108.74, while Mumbai's prices climbed to Rs 106.64 for petrol and Rs 93.14 for diesel.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country on Friday, with fuel rates increasing by around Rs 3 per litre in major cities amid rising global crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
The revised rates, announced by oil marketing companies, came into effect immediately and have pushed petrol prices close to the Rs 100-per-litre mark in several cities, including Delhi and Jammu. The hike is being seen as one of the sharpest increases in recent years and is expected to impact transportation costs and inflation.
In the national capital, petrol prices rose by Rs 3 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel became costlier by Rs 3 and is now retailing at Rs 90.67 per litre.
Kolkata witnessed the steepest rise among metro cities, with petrol prices increasing by Rs 3.29 to Rs 108.74 per litre. Diesel prices in the city also climbed by Rs 3.11, reaching Rs 95.13 per litre.
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In Mumbai, petrol prices surged by Rs 3.10 to Rs 106.64 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 3.11 to Rs 93.14 per litre. Chennai too recorded a similar increase, with petrol now costing Rs 103.90 per litre and diesel ₹95.47 per litre.
Bengaluru saw petrol prices rise by Rs 3.21 to Rs 106.17 per litre, while diesel increased by Rs 3.11 to Rs 94.10 per litre.
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In the NCR region, Noida recorded one of the sharpest hikes, with petrol prices rising by Rs 3.30 to Rs 98.04 per litre and diesel jumping by Rs 3.50 to Rs 91.31 per litre. In neighbouring Gurugram, petrol is now retailing at Rs 98.29 per litre after an increase of Rs 2.99.
Bhubaneswar registered the highest increase among the listed cities. Petrol prices in the Odisha capital surged by Rs 3.60 to Rs 104.57 per litre, while diesel prices rose by Rs 3.56 to Rs 96.11 per litre.
Meanwhile, in Jammu, petrol prices increased by Rs 3.25 to Rs 99.74 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 3.11 to Rs 88.44 per litre.
City-Wise Petrol And Diesel Prices After Latest Hike
New Delhi
Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre
Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre
Noida
Petrol: Rs 97.88 per litre
Diesel: Rs 90.98 per litre
Gurugram
Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre
Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.54 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.03 per litre
Bangalore
Petrol: Rs 105.96 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.99 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 110.50 per litre
Diesel: Rs 98.70 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 103.84 per litre
Diesel: Rs 95.39 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 108.41 per litre
Diesel: Rs 95.02 per litre
Ahmedabad
Petrol: Rs 97.29 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.95 per litre
Pune
Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre
Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre
Jaipur
Petrol: Rs 98.48 per litre
Diesel: Rs 91.27 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 98.48 per litre
Diesel: Rs 91.27 per litre
Chandigarh
Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre
Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre
Indore
Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre
Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre
Surat
Petrol: Rs 97.29 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.95 per litre
Nagpur
Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre
Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre
Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre
Visakhapatnam
Petrol: Rs 103.84 per litre
Diesel: Rs 95.39 per litre
Kochi
Petrol: Rs 108.41 per litre
Diesel: Rs 95.02 per litre
Goa
Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre
Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre
The latest fuel price revision comes amid concerns over disruptions in global crude oil supply routes and increasing import costs. Experts believe the hike could have a cascading effect on transport fares, logistics expenses and prices of essential commodities in the coming weeks.