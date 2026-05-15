Fuel Prices Hiked By Rs 3/Litre Across India: Check What You’ll Pay In Your City Today

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country on Friday, with fuel rates increasing by around Rs 3 per litre in major cities amid rising global crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The revised rates, announced by oil marketing companies, came into effect immediately and have pushed petrol prices close to the Rs 100-per-litre mark in several cities, including Delhi and Jammu. The hike is being seen as one of the sharpest increases in recent years and is expected to impact transportation costs and inflation.

In the national capital, petrol prices rose by Rs 3 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel became costlier by Rs 3 and is now retailing at Rs 90.67 per litre.

Kolkata witnessed the steepest rise among metro cities, with petrol prices increasing by Rs 3.29 to Rs 108.74 per litre. Diesel prices in the city also climbed by Rs 3.11, reaching Rs 95.13 per litre.

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In Mumbai, petrol prices surged by Rs 3.10 to Rs 106.64 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 3.11 to Rs 93.14 per litre. Chennai too recorded a similar increase, with petrol now costing Rs 103.90 per litre and diesel ₹95.47 per litre.

Bengaluru saw petrol prices rise by Rs 3.21 to Rs 106.17 per litre, while diesel increased by Rs 3.11 to Rs 94.10 per litre.

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In the NCR region, Noida recorded one of the sharpest hikes, with petrol prices rising by Rs 3.30 to Rs 98.04 per litre and diesel jumping by Rs 3.50 to Rs 91.31 per litre. In neighbouring Gurugram, petrol is now retailing at Rs 98.29 per litre after an increase of Rs 2.99.

Bhubaneswar registered the highest increase among the listed cities. Petrol prices in the Odisha capital surged by Rs 3.60 to Rs 104.57 per litre, while diesel prices rose by Rs 3.56 to Rs 96.11 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Jammu, petrol prices increased by Rs 3.25 to Rs 99.74 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 3.11 to Rs 88.44 per litre.

City-Wise Petrol And Diesel Prices After Latest Hike

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre

Noida

Petrol: Rs 97.88 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.98 per litre

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.54 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.03 per litre

Bangalore

Petrol: Rs 105.96 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.99 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 110.50 per litre

Diesel: Rs 98.70 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 103.84 per litre

Diesel: Rs 95.39 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 108.41 per litre

Diesel: Rs 95.02 per litre

Ahmedabad

Petrol: Rs 97.29 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.95 per litre

Pune

Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre

Jaipur

Petrol: Rs 98.48 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.27 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 98.48 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.27 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre

Indore

Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre

Surat

Petrol: Rs 97.29 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.95 per litre

Nagpur

Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre

Visakhapatnam

Petrol: Rs 103.84 per litre

Diesel: Rs 95.39 per litre

Kochi

Petrol: Rs 108.41 per litre

Diesel: Rs 95.02 per litre

Goa

Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.67 per litre

