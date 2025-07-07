PhD Holder Turned Food Delivery Agent: The Harsh Reality Of China's Job Market

Ding Yuanzhao, 39, has garnered overnight fame over social media after being labelled as the food delivery agent with the highest education level in China. His educational accomplishments include degrees Oxford, Peking University and Tsinghua. After being unable to secure a job in academia, the star student in China's extremely competitive exam system, he now works for Meituan in Beijing.

The tale reported earlier by South China Morning Post, sparked widespread debate about the shrinking value of elite education in a rapidly shifting job market.

In his CV, he boasts of holding a bachelor’s degree from Tsinghua, a master’s in energy engineering from Peking University, a PhD in biology from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, and another master’s in biodiversity from Oxford. Even after holding degrees from top academic institutions, when his research contract at the National University of Singapore ended last year, he couldn’t find a stable academic job.

After several months and giving 10 job interviews, Ding began delivering food in Singapore, where he earned roughly Rs 47,000 a week by working 10-hour days. He said the work was stable, paid the bills, and kept him fit. “If you work hard, you can earn a decent living. It’s not a bad job,” he said in a now-viral social media post.

Further, the 39-year-old internet sensation admitted that he didn’t pursue private tutoring work because he felt uncomfortable approaching families for business.

His story connects with several online, who face similar hurdles in a highly competitive job market. Reportedly, the youth unemployment rate (excluding students) stood at 14.9 per cent in May, according to official data.