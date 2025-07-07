Republic World
Updated 7 July 2025 at 19:43 IST

Trump vs BRICS: What’s Behind the Rage And What’s Coming Next

Trump has suggested adding a 10% tariff on imports from countries that support what he sees as “anti-American” BRICS policies. He believes this support harms U.S. interests and gives global rivals an advantage in trade and foreign affairs.

Reported by: Avishek Banerjee
Joint Statement of BRICS Nations
Joint Statement of BRICS Nations | Image: X

US President Donald Trump has once again criticised BRICS — a group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. His remarks come at a time when the bloc is growing in influence and working to create a global economic system that’s less centered on the United States.

Why Is Trump Upset with BRICS?

Trump’s frustration with BRICS boils down to three main issues:

1. Challenge to the US Dollar

BRICS is looking for ways to reduce its reliance on the US dollar in international trade, with some member countries already using their own currencies for deals. This move worries Trump and others in Washington, as it could weaken America's global financial power, which depends heavily on the dollar’s dominant role in the world economy.

2. Expanding Membership, Growing Influence

The bloc has recently expanded to include countries like Iran, Egypt, the UAE, and Ethiopia. This larger group, often called BRICS+, represents a growing alliance of countries that want more say in global affairs — often in ways that oppose US priorities. Trump sees this as a geopolitical challenge to American leadership.

3. Tariff Warnings

Trump has suggested adding a 10% tariff on imports from countries that support what he sees as “anti-American” BRICS policies. He believes this support harms U.S. interests and gives global rivals an advantage in trade and foreign affairs.

What’s Next for BRICS?

Despite facing criticism, BRICS is moving forward with its long-term plans:

  1. Reducing Dependence on the Dollar
    While a common BRICS currency is still a distant goal, several members have already begun trading in their local currencies. The group is also working on new payment systems that don’t rely on US financial channels.
  2. Calling for Global Reform
    BRICS leaders are pushing for more balanced representation of developing countries in global institutions like the UN Security Council (UNSC), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank. They argue that these bodies are outdated and still reflect Western dominance.
  3. Creating Their Own Institutions
    The New Development Bank, launched by BRICS, continues to fund major infrastructure projects across member and partner nations. It offers an alternative to Western lenders, which often attach policy conditions to their loans. 
  4. Differences Within the Group
    Despite shared goals, BRICS countries don’t always agree Their differing political systems, economic interests, and regional priorities could slow down decision-making and make it harder to act as a unified bloc.

Published 7 July 2025 at 19:42 IST