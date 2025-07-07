Trump vs BRICS: What’s Behind the Rage And What’s Coming Next

US President Donald Trump has once again criticised BRICS — a group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. His remarks come at a time when the bloc is growing in influence and working to create a global economic system that’s less centered on the United States.

Why Is Trump Upset with BRICS?

Trump’s frustration with BRICS boils down to three main issues:

1. Challenge to the US Dollar

BRICS is looking for ways to reduce its reliance on the US dollar in international trade, with some member countries already using their own currencies for deals. This move worries Trump and others in Washington, as it could weaken America's global financial power, which depends heavily on the dollar’s dominant role in the world economy.

2. Expanding Membership, Growing Influence

The bloc has recently expanded to include countries like Iran, Egypt, the UAE, and Ethiopia. This larger group, often called BRICS+, represents a growing alliance of countries that want more say in global affairs — often in ways that oppose US priorities. Trump sees this as a geopolitical challenge to American leadership.

3. Tariff Warnings

Trump has suggested adding a 10% tariff on imports from countries that support what he sees as “anti-American” BRICS policies. He believes this support harms U.S. interests and gives global rivals an advantage in trade and foreign affairs.

What’s Next for BRICS?

Despite facing criticism, BRICS is moving forward with its long-term plans: