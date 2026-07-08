Phonepe Appoints Srijon Biswas CTO; Rahul Chari Now CPTO

PhonePe has appointed Srijon Biswas, a longtime engineering leader at the company, as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), the UPI market leader announced in a statement on July 8.

Meanwhile, PhonePe, Co-Founder and former CTO Rahul Chari will take on the newly created role of Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). This leadership shuffle comes as the company pushes beyond its core payments business, expanding into financial services and a wider range of consumer offerings.

Biswas, who has spent the past several years leading engineering across various teams at PhonePe, will now oversee the company's entire engineering organisation. He will continue to report to Chari, according to the company.

As part of this leadership transition, Co-Founder Rahul Chari will step into the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). Beyond overseeing technology and product functions, his expanded remit will include trust and safety, data science and analytics, customer experience, and other strategic initiatives across the PhonePe Group.

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PhonePe was carved out of Flipkart and shifted its domicile to India in preparation for its planned public listing. However, the company pushed back its IPO plans a couple of months ago, pointing to geopolitical tensions and weak investor sentiment.

The company boasts over 700 million registered users, roughly 200 million active users, and a merchant network of about 5 crore across the country.

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