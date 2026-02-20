PhonePe Leverages Microsoft AI to Launch Voice and Text Payment Features for Users

PhonePe has partnered with Microsoft to integrate generative AI into its payment platform | Image: Freepik

PhonePe has integrated Microsoft’s artificial intelligence capabilities into its platform to introduce new voice- and text-based payment tools, the companies said. The tools are designed to allow users to make payments, check balances and manage transactions using natural language commands.

The AI-powered assistant can understand conversational prompts in text and voice, enabling users to interact with the PhonePe app without traditional menu navigation. PhonePe said this marks one of the first large-scale applications of generative AI in India’s digital payments space, and aims to make digital financial services more accessible to a broader section of users.

Microsoft AI Fuels Conversational Experiences

Under the partnership, PhonePe is using Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service to power the generative AI models behind the new features. The company said generative AI will support real-time processing of user requests and deliver contextual responses for payments, bill reminders, recharges, and account information.

PhonePe’s product team noted that the tools are “built on secure and compliant infrastructure with user privacy protection” and will be rolled out progressively to users across Android and iOS platforms.

Microsoft has been expanding its Azure OpenAI offerings globally, enabling enterprises to embed large language models into products for customer service, content generation, and user engagement. PhonePe’s implementation demonstrates how conversational AI can be applied to financial transactions and routine banking tasks.