Physics Wallah Share Price: Edtech Major Lists at 33% Premium on D-Street Debut - Key Highlights
Physics Wallah share price debuted with a strong 33% premium on NSE and BSE after its IPO saw 1.81 times subscription. Market tracker data had indicated an estimated 12% gain based on the last reported grey market premium. The edtech unicorn’s market cap crossed ₹40,900 crore on listing.
Edtech major PhysicsWallah made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, with its share price listing over 33 percent above the IPO issue price, surpassing what grey-market trends had earlier indicated. The IPO, which ran between November 11 and 13, had garnered nearly twice subscription.
PhysicsWallah Share Price Today
PhysicsWallah shares listed at ₹145 per share on the NSE, marking a 33.03 percent premium over the upper end of its IPO price band of ₹109.
On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹143.10, reflecting a 31.28 percent premium.
The company’s market capitalization post-listing stood at ₹40,922.20 crore.
What GMP Indicated Before Listing
Prior to listing, grey market signals had pointed to more moderate gains. According to market tracker website data, PhysicsWallah IPO last GMP is ₹14, last updated Nov 18, 2025, 06:57 AM.
With a cap price of ₹109, the estimated listing price was around ₹123, implying an expected gain of 12.84% per share.
The final listing significantly outperformed the GMP-based estimates.
PhysicsWallah: Subscription Status and IPO Details
PhysicsWallah’s IPO was subscribed 1.81 times in total, as per NSE data:
Retail Investors (RII): 1.06 times
Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 48%
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 2.70 times
The company raised ₹3,480.71 crore, comprising:
Fresh issue: 28.45 crore equity shares worth ₹3,100.71 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS): 3.49 crore shares totalling ₹380 crore
The IPO price band was ₹103–₹109 per share. The allotment was completed on November 14, with the listing on November 18 on both BSE and NSE.
PhysicsWallah: Lead Manager and Registrar
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar for the IPO.
18 November 2025