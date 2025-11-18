Physics Wallah Share Price: Edtech Major Lists at 33% Premium on D-Street Debut - Key Highlights

Edtech major PhysicsWallah made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, with its share price listing over 33 percent above the IPO issue price, surpassing what grey-market trends had earlier indicated. The IPO, which ran between November 11 and 13, had garnered nearly twice subscription.



PhysicsWallah Share Price Today

PhysicsWallah shares listed at ₹145 per share on the NSE, marking a 33.03 percent premium over the upper end of its IPO price band of ₹109.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹143.10, reflecting a 31.28 percent premium.

The company’s market capitalization post-listing stood at ₹40,922.20 crore.

What GMP Indicated Before Listing

Prior to listing, grey market signals had pointed to more moderate gains. According to market tracker website data, PhysicsWallah IPO last GMP is ₹14, last updated Nov 18, 2025, 06:57 AM.



With a cap price of ₹109, the estimated listing price was around ₹123, implying an expected gain of 12.84% per share.



The final listing significantly outperformed the GMP-based estimates.



PhysicsWallah: Subscription Status and IPO Details

PhysicsWallah’s IPO was subscribed 1.81 times in total, as per NSE data:

Retail Investors (RII): 1.06 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 48%

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 2.70 times

The company raised ₹3,480.71 crore, comprising:

Fresh issue: 28.45 crore equity shares worth ₹3,100.71 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 3.49 crore shares totalling ₹380 crore

The IPO price band was ₹103–₹109 per share. The allotment was completed on November 14, with the listing on November 18 on both BSE and NSE.

PhysicsWallah: Lead Manager and Registrar

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar for the IPO.

