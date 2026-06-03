PIB, RBI Dismisses Bloomberg Report On RBI Selling $12 Billion In Gold As Fake News

RBI Gold Selling Claims: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued on clarification on a Bloomberg new report, claiming that RBI may have sold gold amounting to approximately $12 billion.

While dubbing the claim in the Bloomberg report as "fake", PIB noted that as per RBI "the share of gold in India's foreign exchange reserves rose from 13.92% at end-September 2025 to 16.70% on March 31, 2026, and further to 16.85% as of May 22, 2026."

Meanwhile, India's apex bank also issued a clarification on its gold holdings. The Reserve Bank of India said, it "has come across reports in certain sections of the media about RBI’s sale of gold. The RBI emphasizes that these reports are not correct."

"The physical stock of gold remains unchanged at 880.52 tonnes as on date, said RBI, while adding that, "members of public are, therefore, advised to rely on official information published by RBI from time to time in such matters."