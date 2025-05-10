PIB Fact Check Busts Fake Claim About Indian Soldiers ‘Crying’ and Deserting Posts

A video falsely claiming that Indian soldiers are weeping and fleeing their posts amid an alleged India-Pakistan conflict has been debunked by the government’s official fact-checking arm, PIB Fact Check.

In a post on social media, the agency flagged the clip as misleading and unrelated to any military engagement, clarifying that the emotional scenes were misrepresented to push a false narrative.

“This video was posted on Instagram on April 27 and is NOT related to the Indian Army,” the PIB Fact Check unit stated.

The video, which had begun circulating with claims of a battlefield breakdown, actually shows students from a private defense coaching institute becoming emotional after being selected to join the Indian Army. According to PIB, the young men in the video were overwhelmed with joy — not fear — upon learning about their successful recruitment.

“The video depicts students from a private defense coaching institute celebrating their selection into the Indian Army. The youth in the video reportedly became emotional with joy upon receiving news of their successful recruitment,” the tweet added.

The fact-check noted that the footage is being shared out of context to spread disinformation and urged the public to verify content before amplifying it online.

