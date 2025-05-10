PIB Busts Al Jazeera Fake News Claiming Explosions Outside Srinagar Airport

PIB's fact-checking unit urged the public to remain cautious about unverified reports. | Image: PIB

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-checking unit has officially debunked a viral claim circulating on social media alleging that around 10 explosions took place near the Srinagar airport in Jammu & Kashmir.

The misinformation, attributed to a report by Al Jazeera English, falsely claimed that multiple blasts occurred in the vicinity of the airport.

In a tweet posted today, PIB Fact Check clarified: “Al Jazeera, claimed that there have been about 10 explosions around Srinagar airport in J&K. The claim is fake.”

The fact-checking unit urged the public to remain cautious about unverified reports and emphasized the importance of relying solely on official sources for information related to national security and public safety.