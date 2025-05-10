PIB Busts Al Jazeera Fake News Claiming Explosions Outside Srinagar Airport

Updated May 10th 2025, 00:47 IST
New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-checking unit has officially debunked a viral claim circulating on social media alleging that around 10 explosions took place near the Srinagar airport in Jammu & Kashmir.
The misinformation, attributed to a report by Al Jazeera English, falsely claimed that multiple blasts occurred in the vicinity of the airport.
In a tweet posted today, PIB Fact Check clarified: “Al Jazeera, claimed that there have been about 10 explosions around Srinagar airport in J&K. The claim is fake.”
The fact-checking unit urged the public to remain cautious about unverified reports and emphasized the importance of relying solely on official sources for information related to national security and public safety.
"Do not fall for these false claims intended to mislead and cause confusion," the PIB tweet warned.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 10th 2025, 00:47 IST