Pilots' Association Urges DGCA To Suspend Flights In High-Risk Conflict Zones In West Asia, Mandate Insurance Coverage

Airlines Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) on Saturday urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to suspend operations into identified high-risk conflict zones in West Asia and mandate disclosure and verification of valid insurance coverage.



In a letter to the DGCA, the pilot association highlighted the risk in carrying out operations with civilian airlines in conflict-torn regions, citing previous incidents of civilian airlines being shot down in the fog of war.



ALPA wrote, "Operating flights into, or in close proximity to, an active war zone constitutes a serious and unacceptable risk to the safety of passengers, flight crew, and aircraft. In our considered view, such decisions amount to wilful endangerment of human life. It is pertinent to note that this issue was previously raised by us on March 18 with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The DGCA issued an Urgent Safety advisory dated March 19 as a response--advising airlines to conduct their own independent risk assessments--raises significant concerns."



It highlighted that commercial airlines do not possess the requisite intelligence for risk assessment in regions with active conflicts. The associated stressed on no formal assurance provided to confirm that adequate war risk insurance coverage for pilots and crew members carrying out operations in West Asia.

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"Commercial airlines do not possess the requisite intelligence, surveillance capabilities, or geopolitical risk assessment infrastructure necessary to adequately evaluate threats in active conflict environments. Such assessments fall squarely within the domain of sovereign authorities and specialised agencies.

Delegating this responsibility to individual operators not only creates inconsistencies in safety standards but also exposes flight crew and passengers to potentially catastrophic risks without a robust and uniform safety framework," the pilots' association added.

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The letter read, "Additionally, it is a matter of serious concern that pilots have been actively seeking clarification regarding the status and validity of their insurance coverage while operating into such high-risk zones... To date, no documentary evidence or formal assurance has been provided to confirm that adequate warrisk insurance coverage remains valid under these circumstances. It is perhaps because the Airlines do not have suitable and adequate insurance riders entirely."



"It would not be out of place to place on record that the current belligerents, USA, Israel and Iran have shot down civilian airlines in the fog of war of previous conflicts. Iran Air Flight 655 shot down by the USA during the previous conflict of similar circumstances, Libyan Arab Airlines Flight 114 shot down by Israel, and Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shot down by Iran," ALPA added.



ALPA asked the DGCA to issue binding directives regarding operations in conflict regions and initiate a thorough inquiry into the decision-making processes within Air India, which is carrying out its operations in West Asia.



The letter read, "In light of the above, we strongly urge the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA to: Immediately review and suspend operations into identified high-risk conflict zones until a centralised and authoritative risk assessment is conducted, especially in light of the worsening situation. Establish clear, binding directives regarding operations in conflict regions, aligned with international best practices and based on intelligence inputs. Initiate a thorough inquiry into the decision-making processes within Air India, particularly the roles of the Vice President - Operations and the Crew Scheduling Department, to determine accountability for exposing crew and passengers to such risks, particularly if found not to have adequate war risk insurance. Mandate immediate disclosure and verification of valid insurance coverage, including war-risk clauses, for all crew operating into or near conflict zones. This aspect should be clearly addressed in the next safety advisory issued after the expiry of the previous one."