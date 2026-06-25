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India-UK Trade Pact Most Comprehensive Yet, US Deal "Very Close": Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the India-UK free trade agreement will be the most comprehensive trade pact India has entered into so far. Speaking at the India Global Forum’s UK-India Week 2026: Capital Frontiers event in London, Goyal also said that the proposed India-US trade deal is “very close” to being finalised.

Shourya Jha
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Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addressing global investors at the India Global Forum's UK-India Week in London.
Piyush Goyal | Image: ANI

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the India-UK free trade agreement will be the most comprehensive trade pact India has entered into so far.

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Addressing global business leaders at the India Global Forum’s UK-India Week 2026: Capital Frontiers conference in London, Goyal also shared key updates regarding trans-Atlantic trade, adding that the proposed India-US trade deal is “very close” to being finalised.

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 Shourya Jha
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