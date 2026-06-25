India-UK Trade Pact Most Comprehensive Yet, US Deal "Very Close": Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the India-UK free trade agreement will be the most comprehensive trade pact India has entered into so far. Speaking at the India Global Forum’s UK-India Week 2026: Capital Frontiers event in London, Goyal also said that the proposed India-US trade deal is “very close” to being finalised.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the India-UK free trade agreement will be the most comprehensive trade pact India has entered into so far.
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Addressing global business leaders at the India Global Forum’s UK-India Week 2026: Capital Frontiers conference in London, Goyal also shared key updates regarding trans-Atlantic trade, adding that the proposed India-US trade deal is “very close” to being finalised.