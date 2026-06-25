Updated 25 June 2026 at 16:38 IST India-UK Trade Pact Most Comprehensive Yet, US Deal "Very Close": Union Minister Piyush Goyal Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the India-UK free trade agreement will be the most comprehensive trade pact India has entered into so far. Speaking at the India Global Forum’s UK-India Week 2026: Capital Frontiers event in London, Goyal also said that the proposed India-US trade deal is “very close” to being finalised.