Piyush Goyal Singals Stage Set To Deepen Maritime And Space Ties With UAE

At the 13 meeting of India-UAE High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said both countries devled into new frontiers for investment and collaboration, especially in the maritime and space sectors,

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “At the meeting, also attended by H.E. Dr. @ThaniAlZeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, discussions focused on leveraging the success of the India-UAE CEPA, which has significantly boosted our bilateral trade. We also explored new frontiers for investment and collaboration, especially in the maritime and space sectors, to drive mutual growth.📍Abu Dhabi, UAE.”

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, MD of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and UAE’s Minister of Foreign Trade, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi.

The talks held in Abu Dhabi also highlighted how the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) had bolstered bilateral trade since its inception in May 2022.

The impact of CEPA has doubled the bilateral commodity trade from USD 43.3 billion in 2020-21 to USD 83.7 billion in 2023-24.

The focus is also reportedly on boosting trade of non-oil products totalling USD 100 biillion by 2030.

The agenda is inclusive of reviewing CEPA, the Double Taxation Treaty, and cooperation between the two countries’ central banks.

During his visit, Goyal will also co-chairs the UAE-India Business Council roundtable with Dr Al Zeyoudi, engaging with CEOs of top Indian and Emirati companies.

The Union Commerce and Industry Minister is scheduled to meet UAE National Security Advisor and IHC Chairman Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development Chairman Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, and IHC Managing Director Syed Basar Shueb.