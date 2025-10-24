Piyush Pandey's Most Iconic Campaigns: A Legacy Of Heartfelt Storytelling

Piyush Pandey, the iconic adman who revolutionised Indian advertising, passed away at the age of 70. As the Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India at Ogilvy, he was a towering figure in the industry, honoured with awards like the LIA Legend Award in 2024 and the Padma Shri in 2016.

Pandey shifted advertising from a Western-inspired style to one deeply rooted in Indian culture, emotions and everyday language. Starting his career in 1982 as a client servicing executive at Ogilvy, he quickly rose to the creative side, crafting campaigns that resonated with millions.

His work wasn't just about selling products-it was about capturing the soul of India. Here, we look back at some of his most legendary campaigns that defined an era.

Pulse Polio: "Do Boond Zindagi Ke"

In the early 1990s, India faced a major polio crisis and the government needed a way to rally the nation. Pandey led the charge with the "Do Boond Zindagi Ke" campaign, featuring stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Aishwarya Rai.

This simple yet powerful message-urging parents to give their children just two drops of vaccine, sparked a nationwide movement. It turned awareness into action, encouraging widespread vaccinations and saving countless lives.

Pandey's genius lay in making a public health initiative feel personal and urgent, proving advertising could drive real social change.

Cadbury Dairy Milk: "Pappu Pass Ho Gaya" and "Kuch Khaas Hai"

Pandey transformed Cadbury from a kids' treat into a symbol of celebration for all ages. The early 2000s "Pappu Pass Ho Gaya" ad, tied to the tagline "Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye," showed a young man joyfully sharing chocolate after passing exams.

It helped the brand recover from controversies and connect with young Indians during big and small victories. Earlier, the "Kuch Khaas Hai" campaign encouraged adults to indulge in Dairy Milk, shaking off its childish image.

These spots were masterclasses in emotion, blending humor and warmth to make chocolate a part of life's special moments.

Asian Paints: "Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai"

Launched in 2007, this campaign celebrated the idea that homes reflect our personalities. Through a touching poem and visuals of everyday Indian life, Pandey evoked the essence of "home" as more than just walls, it's memories, family and identity.

The ad struck a chord, strengthening Asian Paints' bond with consumers and positioning it as a heartfelt brand. Its simplicity highlighted Pandey's skill in weaving cultural narratives into commercial success.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism: "Hindustan Ka Dil Dekho"

When Madhya Pradesh's tourism sector struggled in the early 2000s, Pandey and Ogilvy stepped in. The "Hindustan Ka Dil Dekho" campaign showcased the state's hidden gems through evocative storytelling, inviting Indians to explore its heartland.

It not only boosted visitor numbers but also won prestigious awards, revitalising the region's economy. Pandey's vision turned a government initiative into an emotional journey, proving his campaigns could uplift entire industries.

Fevicol: "Todo Nahi Jodo"

No list of Pandey's hits is complete without Fevicol's timeless ads. The "Todo Nahi Jodo" campaign humorously depicted unbreakable bonds, from eggs stuck to a hen to villagers glued together.

These quirky, relatable spots made Fevicol synonymous with strength and reliability.

Pandey's use of vernacular humor and Indian idioms made the ads unforgettable, embedding the brand in popular culture.

Other Iconic Gems

Pandey's creativity shone across diverse brands:

Centre Fresh: "Hila Ke Rakh De" – A 2000s barbershop ad built curiosity around the gum's sour center, redefining chewing gum as an exciting experience.

Le Sancy Soap – This early 1990s campaign made "Rahul" a national catchphrase, even though the brand later faded.

Chal Meri Luna – Promoting affordable mopeds for middle-class families, it captured the spirit of accessible mobility.

Airtel: "Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai" – A catchy tune celebrating friendships, it became an anthem for connectivity.

Vodafone: ZooZoo – Whimsical characters that charmed audiences while highlighting services.

Bajaj: "Hamara Bajaj" – Evoking national pride in Indian-made scooters.

Pond's: "Googly Woogly Woosh" – Playful and endearing, it connected with skincare routines.

Political: BJP's 2014 "Abki Baar Modi Sarkar" – A slogan that powered a landmark election win.

Pandey's campaigns were more than ads; they were cultural touchstones, blending simplicity, emotion, and the Indian ethos. His passing marks the end of an era he built script by script, but his influence lives on in every heartfelt commercial that follows.