Planning a Trip? Here’s Why Skipping Travel Insurance Could Be a Costly Mistake

New Delhi: With erratic weather patterns, flight disruptions, and rising geopolitical tensions, travel experts are urging Indian travellers to make travel insurance a non-negotiable part of their plans.

Until recently, travel insurance was often seen as an optional add-on. But with an increase in monsoon-related chaos across India and unpredictable international developments, industry insiders say it’s time to shift that mindset. From delayed flights to emergency evacuations, the scope of what can go wrong during a trip has expanded—and so has the need for protection.

A Growing Need for a Travel Safety Net



“In today's environment, a travel insurance policy is no longer just a nice-to-have—it’s a must,” said a senior executive at a leading insurance firm. Travel insurance provides a financial buffer when plans go awry. Domestic policies in India typically offer coverage for weather-related flight delays, missed connections, emergency diversions, and even unexpected hotel stays, as long as the disruption meets the insurer’s terms and conditions.

This is especially relevant during the monsoon season, when flight schedules are frequently thrown off by heavy rains and airport congestion.

Medical and Political Risks on the Rise Abroad



The stakes are even higher when travelling overseas. A medical emergency in a foreign country can result in bills running into lakhs of rupees. Political unrest or natural disasters can further derail travel plans. Recent developments in Europe and the Middle East, including conflicts and protests, highlight how quickly a seemingly routine vacation can spiral into a crisis.

“Without travel insurance, you’re essentially on your own in a foreign land. That’s a risk most people can’t afford to take,” the executive added.

Comprehensive travel insurance policies offer coverage for overseas medical treatment, emergency evacuations, passport loss, baggage delays, and more—converting a potential disaster into a manageable hiccup.

Timing Is Crucial

One common misconception is that travel insurance can be bought at the last minute. While technically true, experts caution that buying a policy after a weather warning or travel advisory is issued may render certain claims invalid.

“If a cyclone alert is already in place and you purchase travel insurance then, any disruptions caused by that alert likely won’t be covered,” an insurer clarified. Travellers are advised to purchase their policies well in advance to ensure full protection.

Credit Cards and Health Policies Aren’t Enough



Many travellers believe their health insurance or credit card perks will cover them. However, these often lack critical travel-related protections such as coverage for trip cancellations, accommodation due to delays, or emergency evacuations.

The Bottom Line: Be Prepared



In an era marked by climate uncertainty, political unpredictability, and overcrowded airports, travel insurance is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity. Whether you're flying domestic or international, a small investment in a travel insurance policy can offer enormous peace of mind.