Second Life Insurance Policy: What You Must Know Before You Buy

With rising financial responsibilities and uncertain life events, many Indians are now exploring the idea of owning more than one life insurance policy. But is it legal, practical, or even necessary? Here’s what financial advisors and insurance experts have to say, answering the internet’s most frequently asked questions.



Can You Hold Multiple Life Insurance Policies?

Yes. It is perfectly legal and common to hold more than one life insurance policy. Experts advise that policyholders must disclose existing coverage when applying for a new plan. Failure to do so could lead to claim rejections later.

Are Multiple Death Claims Valid?

Absolutely. Your nominee can claim death benefits from all valid policies you hold—provided there has been full disclosure and all conditions are met. However, insurers use a calculation called Human Life Value (HLV)—typically 15–20 times your annual income—to cap the total cover you can hold.



Benefits of Multiple Policies

From covering increasing liabilities like home and business loans to syncing maturity dates with life goals such as your child’s education or retirement, multiple policies offer flexibility. They also serve as a fallback if a claim is rejected under one policy—though experts stress full disclosure as the real safeguard.



Managing Multiple Policies