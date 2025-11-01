Updated 1 November 2025 at 14:35 IST
Planning To Buy Property In Gurugram? These 5 Emerging Micro-Markets Promise Strong Returns
A new Colliers report identifies five Gurugram micro-markets, Sohna, Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and SPR, as the NCR’s most promising real estate hubs. Backed by expressway connectivity and infrastructure upgrades, these corridors are projected to deliver 1.0–1.6X growth in the next five years, with Sohna leading the pack.
If you’re scouting for property investment opportunities in NCR, Gurugram continues to top the charts. According to a new report by Colliers India, the city has emerged as the most promising investment destination, outpacing satellite cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.
The report, titled “Emerging Micro-Markets Driving Growth in NCR’s Investment Landscape: Gurugram’s Sohna Micro-Market Rising as a Preferred Destination”, highlights five high-growth corridors within Gurugram that are expected to deliver 1.0–1.6X property appreciation over the next five years, Sohna, Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).
Among these, Sohna stands out as the most promising, projected to deliver up to 1.6X growth by 2030, thanks to affordable pricing, expressway connectivity, and a series of infrastructure-driven catalysts.
Sohna: The Growth Leader Among Gurugram’s New Corridors
Once on the city’s fringes, Sohna has quickly transformed into a key real estate hotspot in South Gurugram. Its appeal lies in a mix of affordability, connectivity, and master-planned development.
Average residential prices in Sohna currently hover between Rs 10,000–12,000 per sq. ft. (BUA), about 2.3 times cheaper than core Gurugram markets like Golf Course Road or Golf Course Extension. Yet, developers and investors expect strong value appreciation over the next five years.
Colliers notes that Sohna has seen a graded supply of around 8,200 residential units, with only 45% available for sale, indicating strong absorption.
“Sohna, as one of the emerging micro-markets in South Gurugram, is anticipated to witness price appreciation up to 1.6X by 2030, benefitting both homebuyers and investors,” said Swapnil Anil, Managing Director, Advisory Services, Colliers India.
Infrastructure Push Powering Gurugram’s Expansion
Colliers attributes Gurugram’s continued dominance to its infrastructure expansion, policy support, and robust housing pipeline. Out of NCR’s total graded residential supply of 85,921 units, Gurugram, including Sohna, commands a massive 73% share.
For investors, this means the city remains the epicentre of NCR’s real estate growth, with micro-markets offering tiered opportunities across budgets and preferences.
The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, IMT Sohna, and the upcoming 10,000-acre Aravalli Jungle Safari are driving the transformation of South Gurugram. Meanwhile, connectivity enhancements along Dwarka Expressway, SPR, and Golf Course Extension Road are boosting the city’s overall investment profile.
Top 5 Gurugram Micro-Markets Driving Growth
1. Sohna (South Gurugram)
Projected Growth: Up to 1.6X by 2030
Current Price Range: Rs 10,000–12,000 per sq. ft.
Key Drivers: Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, IMT Sohna industrial hub, jungle safari project, affordable housing, and dual airport connectivity.
USP: Offers ‘right-priced, right-sized’ homes and high long-term ROI.
2. Dwarka Expressway Corridor
Projected Growth: 1.4–1.5X
Key Drivers: Proximity to Delhi, expressway completion, luxury housing, and strong social infrastructure.
USP: Fast-emerging as a posh residential and commercial hub with premium living standards.
3. Golf Course Extension Road
Projected Growth: 1.3–1.4X
Key Drivers: High-end developments, proximity to Golf Course Road and Cyber City, well-developed retail and social ecosystem.
USP: Preferred by upper-mid and premium buyers seeking integrated urban townships.
4. Southern Peripheral Road (SPR)
Projected Growth: 1.2–1.4X
Key Drivers: Connectivity between Sohna and Golf Course Extension, metro corridor plans, and growing housing supply.
USP: A balanced market for both mid-income buyers and investors.
5. Golf Course Road
Projected Growth: 1.0–1.2X
Key Drivers: Established luxury destination, mature infrastructure, limited land supply.
USP: Stable appreciation potential with strong end-user demand.
Developers See Long-Term Value Across Gurugram’s Corridors
Developers agree that Gurugram’s real estate story is entering its next growth phase, led by these five corridors.
“The Colliers report reaffirms the strong investment momentum across Gurugram’s emerging corridors, especially New Gurugram and Dwarka Expressway, which are fast transforming into the city’s most sought-after hubs,” said Ashok Singh Jaunapuria, MD & CEO, SS Group.
Rajjath Goel, MD, MRG Group, added, “Sohna, in particular, is set for remarkable appreciation, supported by the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, IMT Sohna, and the upcoming jungle safari project. Gurugram’s edge lies in its balance of livability and long-term value creation.”
Ishaan Singh, Director, AIPL, said, “Along with connectivity, lifestyle upgrades are now defining value. The Dwarka Expressway and Sohna corridors offer high-quality social infrastructure, making them modern growth frontiers.”
Robin Pahuja, Co-Founder & MD, ElitePro Infra, remarked, “Micro-markets such as Sohna are evolving into standalone investment centres — blending affordability, accessibility, and aspiration.”
Why Gurugram Dominates NCR’s Investment Map
Colliers attributes Gurugram’s dominance to three key factors:
Job-Driven Migration: Continuous inflow of professionals keeps housing demand steady.
Infrastructure Expansion: Metro extensions, expressways, and airport connectivity are driving new residential pockets.
Balanced Supply: Developers are aligning new launches across segments — from affordable to premium.
With 73% of NCR’s active residential pipeline, Gurugram remains the region’s growth anchor, offering investors high confidence and liquidity.
The Road Ahead
Colliers’ report paints a clear picture, Gurugram is not just NCR’s corporate hub anymore, but also its most diversified real estate market. The rise of these five micro-markets underscores the city’s shift toward sustainable, integrated urban expansion.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
1 November 2025