Updated 1 February 2026 at 20:00 IST
Planning To Travel Or Study Abroad? Sitharaman Lifts Burden With TCS Cut In Union Budget 2026
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave a major boost to aspirations of Indians dreaming to study or travel abroad in Union Budget 2026-2027. She announced cuts to Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rate for education under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) from 5% to 2%.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Planning to study abroad? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given a major boost to the aspirations of Indians who dream of studying or travelling abroad in the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-2027.
While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman announced cuts to the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rate for education under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) from 5 per cent to 2 percent. The TCS rate cut will make it easier for families to send money or fund education or medical expenses of students abroad.
“I propose to reduce the TCS rate for pursuing education and medical purposes under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme from 5 per cent to 2 per cent,” Sitharaman said.
What's In The Budget For Education Sector?
The Union Budget for 2026-2027 has allocated Rs 1,39,289.48 lakh crore for the education sector, which is 6.22 per cent higher than the amount allocated in the last financial year.
Advertisement
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 1 February 2026 at 19:55 IST