Planning To Travel Or Study Abroad? Sitharaman Lifts Burden With TCS Cut In Union Budget 2026

New Delhi: Planning to study abroad? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given a major boost to the aspirations of Indians who dream of studying or travelling abroad in the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-2027.

While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman announced cuts to the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rate for education under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) from 5 per cent to 2 percent. The TCS rate cut will make it easier for families to send money or fund education or medical expenses of students abroad.

“I propose to reduce the TCS rate for pursuing education and medical purposes under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme from 5 per cent to 2 per cent,” Sitharaman said.

What's In The Budget For Education Sector?

The Union Budget for 2026-2027 has allocated Rs 1,39,289.48 lakh crore for the education sector, which is 6.22 per cent higher than the amount allocated in the last financial year.

