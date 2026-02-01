What Is Orange Economy That Nirmala Sitharaman Mentioned In Union Budget 2026

New Delhi: While presenting the Union Budget 2026-2027, Union Minister Of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned a term called ‘orange economy’. The term is linked to the rising sector of content creation, gaming and other fields of creativity. Here is what the term actually means:

In simple words, the term ‘orange economy’ means the creative economy.

As per the Economic Survey of India, “The ‘Orange Economy’ refers to the part of the economy driven by creativity, cuIture and intellectual property, comprising activities where value comes primarily from ideas, knowledge, artistic expression and cultural content, rather than from physical goods. Of this, the concert economy comprises large-scale live music and entertainment events, along with their associated value chains, including ticketing, hospitality, travel, logistics, media production, advertising, and local services, extending beyond physical attendance."

The survey mentioned that the concert economy in India is nascent but scaling, supported by a young population, rising incomes, digital ticketing platforms and improving urban infrastructure.

What Did FM Say About Orange Economy?

Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector is a growing industry, projected to require 2 million professionals by 2030. She also proposed the creation of content creation labs in schools and colleges.

She said, "I propose to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, in setting up AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges."

'New Opportunities Will Open For Youths'