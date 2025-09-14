PLI Scheme Reopens for ACs and LEDs: What This Means for Manufacturing and Consumers



Applications will not be accepted after the deadline, the ministry warned, adding that successful applicants will be eligible for incentives for the remaining duration of the scheme. New entrants opting for a longer gestation route to enter higher investment categories will receive support for a maximum of two years.



Strong Industry Response Expected

The move comes in response to strong industry interest in expanding investments under the scheme. Since its launch, 83 companies have committed a total investment of Rs 10,406 crore, with projects spanning the AC and LED value chains, including critical components not sufficiently manufactured in India.



Scheme Aligned with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Vision

The PLI scheme for white goods, covering the manufacture of components and sub-assemblies of ACs and LED lights, was approved by the Union Cabinet on April 7, 2021. It is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, aiming to place manufacturing at the center of India’s economic growth and employment creation.

Implemented over a seven-year period (FY 2021-22 to FY 2028-29), the scheme has a total outlay of Rs 6,238 crore, with incentives designed to attract large-scale investments and encourage technology-intensive manufacturing in India.