Spunweb Nonwoven IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Jumps 44.79% On Final Day - Check Subscription Status & Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Spunweb Nonwoven which opened for subscription on July 14, sailed through amid strong demand from retail and non-institutional on the first day of the bidding process.

The IPO also has strong grey market premium (GMP) trends.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO: Key Details

The public offering worth Rs 61 crore is completely a fresh hare sale of 63.52 lakh shares. The issue is priced between Rs 90 to Rs 96 per share.

Investors can apply for the offer in one lot of 1,200 shares and its multiples thereafter.

July 16 was the last day to bid for the offer.

With the raised funds, the company plans to issue funding for working capital requirements, investment in wholly-owned subsidiary to meet its working capital needs, repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

The book-running lead manager of the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO is Vivro Financial Services Private Limited, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO: Subscription Status

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO received bids for more than 57 crore shares against the 42.21 lakh shares on offer, according to market watchers.

By The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed to their category 87 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their segment 30,648 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 1,89,898 times.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO: Latest GMP