PM Kisan 20th Instalment: Check Date And How To Check Beneficiary List

The 20th PM Kisan instalment is expected around June 2025, with funds disbursed every four months. | Image: Government of India

The 19th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme was given out by the India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, 2025 during his Bhagalpur visit in Bihar.

What is PM-KISAN Yojana?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is an example of honouring and supporting the landowning farmers of India.

This scheme provides ₹6000 per year to eligible farmer families in India. The benefits of the scheme are distributed in equal instalments of ₹2000 each every four months, for which funds are directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank account to ensure transparency as well as prompt delivery of the instalments.

When Will The Beneficiaries Receive The 20th Instalment?

The beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme can expect their 20th instalment around June as the last instalment was delivered around February. The instalment date is not known yet and the government will notify the date.

The instalments are released in every four months- three times a year during April-July, August-November, and December-March, as per the scheme. The funds are deposited immediately to the beneficiaries' banks.

How To Check Beneficiaries' Name In The List In PM Kisan?

Visit the PM Kisan scheme official website -https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

After this, check the 'Beneficiary List' tab in the right corner of the page.

Select the details of the beneficiary from the drop-dow menu, like state, district, sub-district, block, and village.